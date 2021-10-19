exoskeleton-gives-super-strength-to-manual-workers

Researchers at the University of Gävle, Sweden, have developed a new type of exoskeleton that promises to reduce muscle strain by up to 32%. The device can be used to alleviate physical wear and tear on workers in the industrial sector, in logistics companies or in civil construction.

The equipment works coupled to the human body through a special costume, offering extra strength and resistance to the arms to perform repetitive or high-impact tasks, responsible for injuries or injuries that result in reduced productivity and the removal of workers.

“In these industrial environments, workers they suffer multiple injuries and sick leave rates are very high, turning these situations into real problems. Exoskeletons can be an important part of the solution if they are used more often,” says robotics professor Sajid Rafique.”

The EksoVest attached to the upper body was tested on volunteers who performed drilling tasks with their arms raised, using a drill weighing 5 kg. With sensors installed in the equipment, the researchers were able to measure muscle effort at various levels.

Volunteer using the exoskeleton while handling a drill (Image: Reproduction/University of Gävle)

After a few minutes of remaining in the same position, muscle tension decreased by 54 % in individuals who were using the exoskeleton, improving strength during work and decreasing the stress caused by the weight of the drill.

“Technology has the potential to improve the lives of many workers , who can benefit from having their workload reduced and feeling less tired when returning home. In addition, the health burden can be reduced, as the risk of injury and wear and tear is significantly lower when using the exoskeleton,” adds Rafique.

In the real world Previous studies reveal that the constant use of equipment similar to EksoVest reduces the amount of sick leave in the same proportion. Statistics from the vehicle maker Ford show that the number of employees absent due to health problems dropped %) with use of exoskeletons. EksoVest costume created at the University of Gävle (Image: Reproduction/University of Gävle )

Each EksoVest costs approximately 5 thousand euros (about R$ 54 thousand in a direct conversion and without taxes). Researchers believe that in years, most workers, who work in manufacturing and assembly of equipment, will use an exoskeleton to relieve muscle strain.

“There is still room for many improvements, with the creation of a lighter and easier to adjust equipment for each individual. I believe that, in the future, insurers will force the use of exoskeletons because they greatly reduce the risk of injury to workers,” predicts Professor Sajid Rafique.

Source: University of Gävle