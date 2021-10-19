Exoskeleton gives super strength to manual workers

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
0
exoskeleton-gives-super-strength-to-manual-workers

Researchers at the University of Gävle, Sweden, have developed a new type of exoskeleton that promises to reduce muscle strain by up to 32%. The device can be used to alleviate physical wear and tear on workers in the industrial sector, in logistics companies or in civil construction.

  • Father builds exoskeleton for help your child in a wheelchair to walk
  • Canadian Exoskeleton promises to help people walk more without tiring
  • Exoskeleton created in the USA promises to give “super strength” to soldiers

    • The equipment works coupled to the human body through a special costume, offering extra strength and resistance to the arms to perform repetitive or high-impact tasks, responsible for injuries or injuries that result in reduced productivity and the removal of workers.

    “In these industrial environments, workers they suffer multiple injuries and sick leave rates are very high, turning these situations into real problems. Exoskeletons can be an important part of the solution if they are used more often,” says robotics professor Sajid Rafique.”

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Super strength

    The EksoVest attached to the upper body was tested on volunteers who performed drilling tasks with their arms raised, using a drill weighing 5 kg. With sensors installed in the equipment, the researchers were able to measure muscle effort at various levels.

    Volunteer using the exoskeleton while handling a drill (Image: Reproduction/University of Gävle)

    After a few minutes of remaining in the same position, muscle tension decreased by 54 % in individuals who were using the exoskeleton, improving strength during work and decreasing the stress caused by the weight of the drill.

    “Technology has the potential to improve the lives of many workers , who can benefit from having their workload reduced and feeling less tired when returning home. In addition, the health burden can be reduced, as the risk of injury and wear and tear is significantly lower when using the exoskeleton,” adds Rafique.

    In the real world

    Previous studies reveal that the constant use of equipment similar to EksoVest reduces the amount of sick leave in the same proportion. Statistics from the vehicle maker Ford show that the number of employees absent due to health problems dropped %) with use of exoskeletons.

    EksoVest costume created at the University of Gävle (Image: Reproduction/University of Gävle )

    Each EksoVest costs approximately 5 thousand euros (about R$ 54 thousand in a direct conversion and without taxes). Researchers believe that in years, most workers, who work in manufacturing and assembly of equipment, will use an exoskeleton to relieve muscle strain.

    “There is still room for many improvements, with the creation of a lighter and easier to adjust equipment for each individual. I believe that, in the future, insurers will force the use of exoskeletons because they greatly reduce the risk of injury to workers,” predicts Professor Sajid Rafique.

    Source: University of Gävle

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Geely launches compact electric SUV with great autonomy and friendly price; Look

    Geely launches compact electric SUV with great autonomy and friendly price; Look

    October 14, 2021
    Photo of Review Razer Basilisk V3 | Gamer mouse with much more than RGB LED

    Review Razer Basilisk V3 | Gamer mouse with much more than RGB LED

    October 13, 2021
    Photo of What is your immune age? This new tool can say

    What is your immune age? This new tool can say

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of watch video rohit sharma six: watch video Rohit hit a six on Robinson; Rohit surpasses kapil dev; Most sixes hit for India in Tests; Rohit Sharma hit Robinson in such a tough six, left Kapil Dev behind in the special list

    watch video rohit sharma six: watch video Rohit hit a six on Robinson; Rohit surpasses kapil dev; Most sixes hit for India in Tests; Rohit Sharma hit Robinson in such a tough six, left Kapil Dev behind in the special list

    August 28, 2021
    Back to top button