Anatel and major retailers team up to stop pirated cellphones in markeplaces

In the search for a new cell phone, consumers often end up finding stores where prices are well below the market, without knowing that these products with more affordable costs are not approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), being considered illegal for sale.

  • Anatel makes a publicity campaign to inform about the 5G technology
  • Renner invests R$1.2 billion in a distribution center focused on online sales
  • With an eye on Black Friday, Anatel tightens the grip on pirated cell phones

Seeking to prevent the sale of these products, Anatel, in May of this year, issued a letter to some of the largest retailers in the country, which suggested accountability platforms for advertising and sale of products not approved by the agency. The sale of unapproved telecommunications products can generate administrative sanctions, such as warnings and fines, according to the Agency. The document sent by the agency contained the following suggestions:

  • Prohibition of sales of certain products;
  • Careful selection for registration of suppliers linked to the products;
  • Use of technology to block potentially infringing content (such as advertising pieces);
  • Elaboration of a list of providers that violated the conditions of the platforms.

All products that access networks, such as routers, video game consoles, drones, smart TV boxes, smart TVs, smartphones and many others, to be legally sold in Brazil, must pass Anatel’s approval. This process searches for irregularities and safety risks in devices, such as heating, explosion or radiation emission, in addition to checking whether the way it operates is in accordance with the body’s requirements. Items that do not pass or are not approved in the approval are considered illegal or pirated, with their sale being illegal in the country.

The new system

The seal of Anatel represents the approval of the products. (Image: Reproduction/CTCP)

According to the superintendent of inspection at Anatel, Wilson Wellish, in comments to UOL Tilt, the agency , since the letter was sent in May, has been developing a collaborative working relationship with those responsible for marketplaces in Brazil, almost a self-regulation strategy.

The objective of this joint work, according to Wellish, is the development of strategies so that marketplaces always regulate which devices are being made available on their platforms, requiring sellers to present the device’s approval code to Anatel, preventing the sale of illegal products. The executive also states that the Agency only provides a database of approved products for companies, with them being responsible for creating their own control or filtering systems.

The superintendent also claims that he is already in contact with companies, especially those that are part of the IDV (Institute for Retail Development), even if not all of them are open to the idea. The information was confirmed by the president of the IDV, Marcelo Silva, also for UOL Tilt.

According to Silva, four of the largest IDV member stores are already working with Anatel in this process. For the institution’s president, marketplaces in Brazil are becoming true digital camelódromos. The executive claims that the agency’s project is important to ensure that the consumer is not buying a pirated or non-original product.

Wilson Wellishm, finally, says he expects that until Black Friday of 660, in November, some marketplaces have already fully implemented the system. For now, the initiative will only be made on smartphones, but in the future Anatel intends to expand to other products that go through its approval process.

Source: UOL Tilt

