anatel-and-major-retailers-team-up-to-stop-pirated-cellphones-in-markeplaces

In the search for a new cell phone, consumers often end up finding stores where prices are well below the market, without knowing that these products with more affordable costs are not approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), being considered illegal for sale.

With an eye on Black Friday, Anatel tightens the grip on pirated cell phones

Seeking to prevent the sale of these products, Anatel, in May of this year, issued a letter to some of the largest retailers in the country, which suggested accountability platforms for advertising and sale of products not approved by the agency. The sale of unapproved telecommunications products can generate administrative sanctions, such as warnings and fines, according to the Agency. The document sent by the agency contained the following suggestions:

Prohibition of sales of certain products;

Careful selection for registration of suppliers linked to the products;

Use of technology to block potentially infringing content (such as advertising pieces);

Elaboration of a list of providers that violated the conditions of the platforms.

All products that access networks, such as routers, video game consoles, drones, smart TV boxes, smart TVs, smartphones and many others, to be legally sold in Brazil, must pass Anatel’s approval. This process searches for irregularities and safety risks in devices, such as heating, explosion or radiation emission, in addition to checking whether the way it operates is in accordance with the body’s requirements. Items that do not pass or are not approved in the approval are considered illegal or pirated, with their sale being illegal in the country.