Captain Shreyas Iyer: Players arrived in UAE to save Delhi’s fort, preparing for IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer’s turn again!

New Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) left for Dubai on Saturday to participate in the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021. Team officials along with the team’s domestic players are among those leaving for Dubai.

The franchise confirmed their departure for Dubai with a video on Instagram. ‘Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0, We have left for the United Arab Emirates’ with the caption showing the team members at the IGI airport in New Delhi.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra posted a picture of himself in a PPE kit at the airport with the caption ‘Enroute Dubai’ on social media.

Shreyas Iyer has already reached

Delhi batsman Shreyas Iyer had already reached Dubai with assistant coach Pravin Amre. The franchise had posted a video of him batting at the ICC Academy. Iyer was ruled out of the IPL due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune in March but is now fit.

Will Iyer be the captain again in place of Pant?

He had undergone shoulder surgery on April 8 and was intensively rehabilitated for the same. It is not yet decided whether Iyer will return to the captaincy or Rishabh Pant remains the captain. However, under Pant’s captaincy, the Delhi team has performed very well so far.

Delhi tops the points table

Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September in Dubai. Earlier, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had left for the UAE and have started training for the second leg of the IPL.

IPL2021 was halted midway on May 4

The bio bubble was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi and Ahmedabad and due to which IPL 2021 was postponed in May. The second leg will begin on September 19 in Dubai with the match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.