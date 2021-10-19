How to put a background image on the Safari homepage

The main Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and Mac) brought new features to Safari in their latest update. The browser now has similar branding across operating systems and shares resources that are automatically synced to the cloud.

And speaking of looks, Safari lets you customize your browser’s homepage and share it to other supported systems. In other words, it is possible to modify the appearance with a pre-defined image or one provided by Apple and see it in Safari on iPad and Mac automatically. Interesting, isn’t it?

Learn how to place a background image on the Safari homepage on supported Apple devices below.

How to put a background image in Safari

1. iPhone and iPad

Step 1:

open a new tab in Safari, scroll down and tap “Edit”.

Tap “Edit” to change Safari settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

in “Background Image”, keep the feature turned on and choose an image. You can add directly from your photo library by tapping “+”.

Choose an image for Safari – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

two. Mac

Step 1:

open a new tab in Safari. Later, click the edit button at the bottom right corner of the page.

Click the edit button in Safari on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

choose one of the images or select the “+” button to insert an image from the Finder.

Choose an image for Safari or import from Finder – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! Keep your Safari personalized and matching on all devices.

