how-to-put-a-background-image-on-the-safari-homepage

The main Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and Mac) brought new features to Safari in their latest update. The browser now has similar branding across operating systems and shares resources that are automatically synced to the cloud.

And speaking of looks, Safari lets you customize your browser’s homepage and share it to other supported systems. In other words, it is possible to modify the appearance with a pre-defined image or one provided by Apple and see it in Safari on iPad and Mac automatically. Interesting, isn’t it?

Learn how to place a background image on the Safari homepage on supported Apple devices below.

1. iPhone and iPad

Step 1:

open a new tab in Safari, scroll down and tap “Edit”.