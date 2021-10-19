the-brightness-of-this-white-dwarf-“turned-on”-and-“off”-in-record-time

For the first time, researchers at Durham University, UK, observed a white dwarf “turning on” and “turning off” in an interval of only 400 minutes. They used NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to study the TW Pictoris binary system, 1.400 light-years from distance from Earth, when they saw the object suffer the sudden drop in brightness and then recover it.

White dwarfs, the luminous remnant and The compactness of a solar-mass star that has consumed all of its hydrogen fuel, may experience dipping and rising in brightness, particularly if they form a binary system known as a “cataclysmic variable star” — and that’s just the case for TW Pictoris. But it is normal for this to occur over several days, or even months, rather than a few minutes. Astronomers suspect that the star’s magnetic field is behind the event.

The gravitational field of dense objects (white dwarfs, neutron stars or black holes) is the main tool that acts on the accretion process, which is when these bodies accumulate matter around them to “feed”. However, the magnetic field also appears to be important in these processes, although it is not yet fully understood by astronomers.

In the case of the white dwarf of the TW Pictoris system, there is an accretion disk formed by the matter of the secondary (or donor) star , because her material is "sucked" by her partner). In this way, the white dwarf feeds on hydrogen, which eventually results in an explosion known as nova. If the accretion of matter continues until it reaches the critical limit, it will undergo an uncontrolled fusion process and explode in a Type Ia supernova. Illustration of a white dwarf feeding on its partner (Image: Reproduction/NASA/CXC/M. Weiss)

But little is known about the role of the magnetic field in this whole process, and TW Pictoris can provide good clues. According to the new study, the white dwarf’s “on” mode, when its brightness is high, occurs when it feeds on the accretion disk as it normally would. Suddenly, some mechanism causes the white dwarf’s magnetic field to rotate so quickly that a centrifugal barrier prevents the accretion disk fuel from continuing to fall on it.

In other words, it is as if the magnetic field acts as a revolving door through which it is only possible to pass when it is stationary, or rotating slowly. When the door spins at high speed, anything that tries to go through it will collide with the barrier. Thus, the secondary star’s gas does not reach the white dwarf, so its brightness decreases. Before long, the “door” system is deactivated and everything returns to normal.

Since white dwarfs are common in the universe, this model could help to discover in detail how the process works. of accretion in neutron stars occurs. For this, it will be necessary to find other samples that present this same process and then replicate it in mathematical models and computer simulations.

The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Source: Phys.org