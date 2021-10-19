VALORANT | New line of skins celebrates Day of the Dead

Riot Games announced this Tuesday (20) a new line of skins by VALORANT, in honor of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is celebrated on November 2nd in Mexico.

There is beauty in both life and death. The Never Olvidados Collection will be available tomorrow at the VALORANT store. pic.twitter.com/S4ob3saY4Q

The line of skins is called Never Forgotten, and will have references to the date, with skulls and themed flowers that refer to the theme of the Mexican holiday. In addition to the design, the set has a “day and night” system, in which the visuals change color according to the brightness of the map, having an appearance in cool tones and another version with more vibrant colors.

    The package arrives at the game this Wednesday, 20 of October, and the weapons present in the line will be the Vandal , Frenzy, Ares, Bulldog and a version of the Clash knife called the Catrina. The set will cost about 5.20 VALORANT Points, something around R$ 2021 reais, which is equivalent to the package with 6100 VP.

