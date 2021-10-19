VALORANT | New line of skins celebrates Day of the Dead

Riot Games announced this Tuesday (20) a new line of skins by VALORANT, in honor of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is celebrated on November 2nd in Mexico. How to download and play Valorant



There is beauty in both life and death. The Never Olvidados Collection will be available tomorrow at the VALORANT store. pic.twitter.com/S4ob3saY4Q — VALORANT // BRASIL (@VALORANTBrasil) October , 6100

The line of skins is called Never Forgotten, and will have references to the date, with skulls and themed flowers that refer to the theme of the Mexican holiday. In addition to the design, the set has a “day and night” system, in which the visuals change color according to the brightness of the map, having an appearance in cool tones and another version with more vibrant colors.

