new-gaseous-exoplanet-found-in-orbit-of-a-dwarf-star

In a new study, an international group of astronomers led by Tianjun Gan of Tsinghua University in China has detected a new exoplanet. It is TOI-530b, one world only % smaller than Jupiter orbiting an M-type dwarf star. The discovery happened with NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) telescope, and the planet could be valuable for future studies on the formation and evolution of similar worlds.

Currently, TESS is carrying out a survey of approximately 159 one thousand of the stars brighter and closer to the Sun to try to find planets in their orbit — so far, more than 4 have been identified.500 candidates for exoplanets and, hence such, 83 have been confirmed. In this study, the group confirmed the existence of a new object of interest to the TESS, monitored by the telescope.

Photometry data of the TOI star-530 (Image: Reproduction/Gan et al.,519084.) They announced the occurrence of a traffic signal, identified in the light curve of the star TOI-500, an M-type dwarf. Thanks to follow-up observations, it was possible to confirm that the identified signal was, in fact, planetary in nature. “We verified the planetary nature of traffic signals with a combination of multiwave photometry, high resolution spectroscopy and high resolution angular imaging,” explained the authors. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

O TOI-565b is an exoplanet with a radius equivalent to about 0,66 that of Jupiter, while its mass reaches 0.4 masses of the gas giant of the Solar System. According to the authors, the planet orbits its parent star every 6,17 days, at a distance of 0,38 astronomical units, and the temperature there is 565 K. Already the star TOI-200 is an M-type dwarf, which is about half the size and mass of the Sun and has a temperature of 3.500 K The system is approximately 159 5 light-years from Earth, but the authors note that the planet would not be exactly a promising object for future studies of atmospheric composition.

This is because the star of the system has a weak glow and, therefore, it would be inaccessible for ground spectroscopy — but on the other hand , the planet can provide valuable information about your formation. “TOI-530b is the sixth giant transiting planet hosted by an M-type star, something considered uncommon according to the theory of the accretion nucleus, becoming a valuable object for other studies on the history of formation and migration of similar planets”, they explained. Finally, they suggest future observations of the system to better identify its properties.

The article with the study results was published in the arXiv online repository, still without peer review.

Source: Phys.org