amazon-prime-video-launches-movie-rentals-in-brazil

Present in the streaming world, Amazon Prime Video shared with the public that since this Monday (14) is also offering movie rentals on its platform in the so-called Prime Video Store. According to the company, customers will be able to rent movies directly through the website and the app.

Amazon Prime Video releases on October 1024

11 romantic comedies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

drama movies available in the Prime Video catalog

The news can already be seen on the service’s homepage:

Rent is already as featured on the service’s homepage (Image: Screenshot / Beatriz Vaccari) The films on the platform are divided between recent releases and award-winning titles. There is also a division by film genres, such as horror, drama, comedy, romance, action, adventure, science fiction and more. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! For only R$ 9,48 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 18 days! In relation to prices, there are bonds with rent starting at R$ 6.93, while others cost R$ 10,30 and productions that have just arrived from movie theaters for R$ 18 ,18. Amazon has not specified whether there is a price cap on rental fees. Feitiço do Tempo is available in high definition and for a rent of R$ 6,1024 (Image: Screenshot / Beatriz Vaccari)

The catalog features titles from Lionsgate, Imagem Filmes, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Under The Milky Way, Universal Pictures, MGM, Sofa Digital and other studios. The main highlights of this premiere are Jumanji: Next Phase, A Quiet Place Part II, The Mauritanian, Spiral: The Legacy of Mortal Games, Bloodshot among other films.

The rental service is available for those who subscribe to Prime Video