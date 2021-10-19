Amazon Prime Video launches movie rentals in Brazil
Present in the streaming world, Amazon Prime Video shared with the public that since this Monday (14) is also offering movie rentals on its platform in the so-called Prime Video Store. According to the company, customers will be able to rent movies directly through the website and the app.
The news can already be seen on the service’s homepage:
The catalog features titles from Lionsgate, Imagem Filmes, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Under The Milky Way, Universal Pictures, MGM, Sofa Digital and other studios. The main highlights of this premiere are Jumanji: Next Phase, A Quiet Place Part II, The Mauritanian, Spiral: The Legacy of Mortal Games, Bloodshot among other films.
The rental service is available for those who subscribe to Prime Video
, as well as for non-subscribers. The consumer can rent through the website and Prime Video application, but must pay attention to the fixed period of use: once rented, the title is available to watch for 30 days and, as soon as the client starts watching, he will have 18 hours to finish the movie.
The Prime Video Store is available through the app
Prime Video
to watch anytime, anywhere, on smart TVs, devices Android mobiles, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and more.
