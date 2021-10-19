study-reveals-how-climate-change-has-affected-plankton-populations

Plankton are tiny creatures that play a fundamental role in the base of the ocean’s food chain and even in the planet’s carbon cycle. However, climate change is putting these organisms in danger. A study conducted by ETH Zurich assessed how increasing ocean temperatures have affected the distribution of populations of these organisms — and how this impacts marine ecosystems.

The plankton are micro-organisms unable to move against ocean competitors and, after bacteria, they are the most abundant life form on the planet. The most common are phytoplankton and zooplankton, both of which play a fundamental role in the food chain, the carbon cycle and the production of oxygen into the atmosphere. For the first time, researchers have estimated how these species will be able to adapt to the increase in global temperature.