Study reveals how climate change has affected plankton populations
Plankton are tiny creatures that play a fundamental role in the base of the ocean’s food chain and even in the planet’s carbon cycle. However, climate change is putting these organisms in danger. A study conducted by ETH Zurich assessed how increasing ocean temperatures have affected the distribution of populations of these organisms — and how this impacts marine ecosystems.
The plankton are micro-organisms unable to move against ocean competitors and, after bacteria, they are the most abundant life form on the planet. The most common are phytoplankton and zooplankton, both of which play a fundamental role in the food chain, the carbon cycle and the production of oxygen into the atmosphere. For the first time, researchers have estimated how these species will be able to adapt to the increase in global temperature.
At first, Benedetti explains that some areas of the ocean may present an apparently positive increase in species. “But this increase in diversity could pose a serious threat to the existence and functioning of well-established marine ecosystems at higher latitudes,” he added. At mid and high latitudes, plankton communities consist of larger organisms, which are efficient in capturing carbon and are fundamental to the food chain.
According to the simulations, the increase temperature makes natural environments less hospitable to these larger organisms, while favoring smaller species. According to the researchers, replacing smaller species with larger ones would result in reduced carbon capture efficiency. “The only thing we can determine now is how important certain areas of the ocean are today in terms of different ecosystem services and whether that service delivery will change in the future,” they added.
The survey was published in the journal Nature Communications.
Source: ScienceAlert
