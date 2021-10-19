who-requests-more-data-on-safety-and-efficacy-of-covaxin-vaccine-against-covid

On Monday (18), the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it still awaits more details on the clinical studies of the Covaxin vaccine, developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, against covid-19. After the complete analysis of the information on safety and efficacy, authorization for the emergency use of the formula may be granted.

“We are aware that many people are waiting for the WHO recommendation for Covaxin (by Bharat Biotech) to be included in the Emergency Use List, but we cannot skip steps — before recommending a product for use We must carefully evaluate it to make sure it is safe and effective,” the WHO said on social media.

WHO Authorization may change Covaxin’s acceptance worldwide

If additional information is sent and the immunizing against covid-19 is approved by the organization’s researchers, the Covaxin vaccine may enter the WHO Emergency Use List. Thus, the formula should add to the COVAX Facility, a program designed to make access to vaccines more egalitarian in the world.