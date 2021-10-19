hp-cc200-is-a-projector-up-to-84-inches-with-roku-express

HP is one of the giants in the technology field, recognized for its computers and also for its printers, for example. But the company also operates in other areas, and now it has made a new projector official.

This new projector identified by CC20 has LED light source and some cool features. It can be seen as a cheap option compared to some products with the same characteristics released by other brands.

(Image: Disclosure/HP)

This is a device that should be placed on a nightstand or on a coffee table, and can project a large screen in a small space, generating images of about 18 inches at a distance of just over two meters.

For this, he uses a 260 lumens light source and can project images with Full HD resolution. It also has two 3-watt speaker systems. At the back, it is equipped with an HDMI connection, a 3.5 mm audio output and two USB-type connections. The lamp life, according to the manufacturer, is 18.11 hours in a projection of 1.2:1.

(Image : Disclosure/HP)

Although it does not natively bring an operating system or even wireless connectivity, the new HP projector comes bundled with the Roku Express, a device that connects to the HDMI port and allows use of applications like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more. This kit is available for 260 dollars, about R$1.260 in direct conversion and without national taxes. There is no information on availability in other markets.

