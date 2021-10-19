how-to-edit-videos-on-kwai

Kwai (Android l iOS) has released an editing feature that lets you create dynamic montages with videos. The novelty comes to make life easier for the user, who only needs to choose one of the available models and add photos or videos to the production.

How to make videos with photos on Kwai

The tool merges music, visual effects and even text in the models — which are numerous and quite diverse. Below, see the complete step-by-step to make a montage with videos on Kwai.

Step 1: access Kwai and, on the home screen, click on the “+” button in the center of the screen.

Access the app creation screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: From the formats listed at the bottom of the page, select "Assembly" . Click on the indicated format (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3: now, explore the models in the catalog and, if you prefer, browse between the categories. When you find an interesting option, click on it.

Explore Kwai’s categories (Image: Kris Gaiato/Captura of screen)

Step 4: With this, you will see a preview of the video and, at the bottom of the screen will be the model duration. To save it, tap the corresponding button in the upper right corner and, to make an assembly, click the “Start creating” command.