How to edit videos on Kwai

1
Kwai (Android l iOS) has released an editing feature that lets you create dynamic montages with videos. The novelty comes to make life easier for the user, who only needs to choose one of the available models and add photos or videos to the production.

The tool merges music, visual effects and even text in the models — which are numerous and quite diverse. Below, see the complete step-by-step to make a montage with videos on Kwai.

Step 1: access Kwai and, on the home screen, click on the “+” button in the center of the screen.

Access the app creation screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: From the formats listed at the bottom of the page, select “Assembly” .

Click on the indicated format (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: now, explore the models in the catalog and, if you prefer, browse between the categories. When you find an interesting option, click on it.

Explore Kwai’s categories (Image: Kris Gaiato/Captura of screen)

Step 4: With this, you will see a preview of the video and, at the bottom of the screen will be the model duration. To save it, tap the corresponding button in the upper right corner and, to make an assembly, click the “Start creating” command.

Check the preview of the video (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Select the requested amount of videos and/or photos of the your gallery.

Choose videos or photos to compose your creation (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Click the “Done” button to proceed.

You can select a smaller amount of media if you prefer (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 7:

on the next page, you can do you final adjustments to the clip. If you want to change the sound, just select the music note icon and choose one of the options in Kwai’s library. To make cuts, use the “Edit” command in the lower left corner of the screen. Finally, select “Next”.

Change the sound of the video and move forward (Image: Kris Gaiato /Print Screen)

Step 8:

To conclude, write a caption, add hashtags and tags. Use the watermark to protect your copyright on that video, then tap “Sharing”.

Before publishing, set the privacy options (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to edit videos on Kwai and make your content more dynamic.

