See these beautiful colorful aurora borealis that appeared in the skies of Sweden
On October 9th, a coronal mass ejection (EMC) took place on the Sun. Just three days later, the particles released by our star reached Earth and formed beautiful northern lights , which glowed in shades of green and purple in the sky over the city of Kiruna, Sweden. The light show was recorded by the Space Weather Service Network camera, of the European Space Agency (ESA).
When EMCs occur, they release extremely high temperature ionized gases that travel through the Solar System. When they reach Earth, most of the particles are deflected, but there are those that get trapped in our planet’s magnetic field and travel to the geomagnetic poles. Then, they collide with the molecules of the upper atmosphere and thus create the lights in the sky.
The phenomenon was registered thanks to the network camera, which has a “fish-eye” lens , a type of wide-angle lens capable of capturing images of the sky from horizon to horizon. Check out the video:
The video starts with greenish structures and spirals in the sky, formed through the collisions of solar wind particles with Earth’s oxygen. This interaction causes excitation in the gas molecules, which emit light in the green part of the electromagnetic spectrum; this usually happens between 120 km and 120 km above the Earth’s surface. The purple aurora, which appears towards the end of the video, comes from particles reaching the “ionic” nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Hannah Laurens, Space Weather Applications scientist at the European Space Operations Center (ESOC), was impressed by the video. “What I love most about this video is the chance to see this beautiful purple aurora, visible most clearly during intense geomagnetic storms,” he commented. “The movement of this spiral structure in space and time is often referred to as ‘auroral dynamics,’” he explained.
Studying auroral dynamics is especially important for scientists to better understand the relationship between ionosphere and magnetosphere, layers joined by magnetic field lines. In addition to beauty, auroras are essential phenomena for understanding the effects of interactions between the Earth and the Sun. Although our planet is surrounded by a protective magnetic field, space weather can affect orbiting satellites and the Earth’s infrastructure, causing problems for our society.
Thus, the Space Weather Service Network, along with similar systems from other space agencies, continue to monitor our star to help maintain the security of our systems.
Source: ESA
