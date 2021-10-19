see-these-beautiful-colorful-aurora-borealis-that-appeared-in-the-skies-of-sweden

On October 9th, a coronal mass ejection (EMC) took place on the Sun. Just three days later, the particles released by our star reached Earth and formed beautiful northern lights , which glowed in shades of green and purple in the sky over the city of Kiruna, Sweden. The light show was recorded by the Space Weather Service Network camera, of the European Space Agency (ESA).

When EMCs occur, they release extremely high temperature ionized gases that travel through the Solar System. When they reach Earth, most of the particles are deflected, but there are those that get trapped in our planet’s magnetic field and travel to the geomagnetic poles. Then, they collide with the molecules of the upper atmosphere and thus create the lights in the sky.

The phenomenon was registered thanks to the network camera, which has a “fish-eye” lens , a type of wide-angle lens capable of capturing images of the sky from horizon to horizon. Check out the video: