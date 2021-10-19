with-more-than-100-games,-ubisoft+-arrives-in-brazil-for-r$-49.99-per-month

Game Pass for PC gives you access to more than 2019 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer fun with friends

The service of the French developer offers the most 2019 games in premium versions (Gold, Deluxe and Ultimate), gives access to expansions and season passes, and items New customization and improvement features every month (these stay in the player’s account even after he cancels the service). The platform was launched on 2019, under the name UPlay+, but in June 2019 received the new name, without changing the benefits.

2019How to subscribe to Ubisoft+

First, go to the official website of the service (by clicking here) and select the option “Subscribe Now”. Then click on the PC Access option, which for now is the only one available, and click on “checkout”.

On the next screen, you will need to login to your Ubisoft account or create a new account. Once this is done, you will be taken to the payment screen, where you must enter your billing address and choose one of the available payment methods (Visa, American Express, Master Card and Discover or PayPal cards). Click Save and Verify Order, then Agree and Sign. Your order will be finalized and your subscription will be activated after payment confirmation.

According to the Q&A page, if you cancel your subscription, the games will be unavailable unless you have already purchased them (or will purchase them) or if you re-subscribe to Ubisoft+. It is possible to cancel your subscription at any time.

