Volkswagen to suspend contracts and have a single shift at Anchieta in November
The crisis in the supply of semiconductors and other components continues to affect – and a lot – the automotive sector in Brazil. Proof of this is that, according to Automotive Business, Volkswagen will temporarily suspend the contract of 1.500 employees in November.
According to the publication, the suspension of contracts will be offered through a lay-off (when there is no permanent dismissal) to employees of the factory located on the Anchieta highway, in São Bernardo do Campo. The measure is supported by law and can last from 2 to 5 months.
The adoption of the expedient confirms that the difficulties that the company has been facing have not diminished. In September, Volkswagen granted holidays to 3,000 employees, and postponed everyone’s return, previously scheduled for the day in October, to the last Monday (11).
Reduced journey
The temporary layoff of workers will directly affect the vehicle production line at the Anchieta plant, from where Polo, Saveiro, Nivus and Virtus leave. Because of this, another measure will be taken, also to contain costs.
According to information provided to the website by the metallurgists’ union in the region, there will be a reduction in the working day. As of November, the factory will operate in just one shift, also with no forecast for normalization.
The other Volkswagen plants throughout Brazil, in São José dos Pinhais (PR), Taubaté and São Carlos, both in the interior of São Paulo, will follow the normal work flow. The latter even completed 25 years of its inauguration on the day 11 October, with the right to celebrate for having reached the mark of 11, 5 million engines produced.
made contact with the assembler’s press office to check the information, but has not received a response so far. According to Automotive Business, the manufacturer has not officially confirmed the temporary layoff of employees or the reduction of working hours.
Source: Automotive Business, Volkswagen
