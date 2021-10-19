volkswagen-to-suspend-contracts-and-have-a-single-shift-at-anchieta-in-november

The crisis in the supply of semiconductors and other components continues to affect – and a lot – the automotive sector in Brazil. Proof of this is that, according to Automotive Business, Volkswagen will temporarily suspend the contract of 1.500 employees in November.

Volkswagen Gol undergoes a new increase and the price is absurd

Volkswagen confirms the end of Fox’s production in Brazil

Volkswagen interrupts car production in Brazil

According to the publication, the suspension of contracts will be offered through a lay-off (when there is no permanent dismissal) to employees of the factory located on the Anchieta highway, in São Bernardo do Campo. The measure is supported by law and can last from 2 to 5 months.

The adoption of the expedient confirms that the difficulties that the company has been facing have not diminished. In September, Volkswagen granted holidays to 3,000 employees, and postponed everyone’s return, previously scheduled for the day in October, to the last Monday (11).