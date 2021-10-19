new-york-faces-an-unusual-outbreak-of-leptospirosis.-why?

One of the cities most impacted by covid-19 on the planet, New York is now facing problems with another disease: leptospirosis. Commonly associated with rat urine, the infection has already killed a person and caused 13 cases in the metropolis in 2021.

Although it is a relatively low number, it is a much higher average to normal for the US standard. The country usually registers up to 57 cases per year, but most of them come from the territory of Puerto Rico. Specifically in New York, there were 57 cases accumulated over a period of 19 years (average 3.8 per year), so 14 cases in a year is much above average.

In an alert published in September, the Department of Health of city ​​made the risks of the disease clear. While only registering 14 cases, of them needed hospitalization with kidney and liver failure and two developed lung problems. Most patients were discharged, but one of them died.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Climate change and inequality can increase risks Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease, caused by bacteria in the urine of animals (not just rats). However, it is known that severe weather events, such as storms that cause flooding, can cause contaminated urine to spread and reach more people. Bacteria of the genus Leptospira is branded as a corkscrew (Image: Rob Weyant/CDC) Climate changes tend to increase the frequency of these extreme events, with storms and hurricanes, which cause flooding and promote the spread of the disease. Despite this, the excess cases recorded in New York were not directly linked to any of these events, however, but the trend is that the worsening climate crisis will also cause more zoonoses. It is known, however, that three of the cases were of homeless people, who are more exposed to poor street hygiene and who may have closer contact with om rats. What is leptospirosis?

A leptospirosis is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira, spread through the urine of various animals. Diagnosis can sometimes be tricky, as its symptoms are often vague, similar to so many other illnesses, and include fever, chills, and muscle aches. It is also possible to have yellow eyes and skin.

Not everyone who gets the bacteria develops the disease. There are also cases in which the patient recovers from the condition to suffer again with a second phase, even more serious, in which organs such as the liver, brain and heart can be damaged when the treatment with antibiotics is not done.

Source: Gizmodo