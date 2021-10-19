yitian-710:-alibaba-creates-its-first-heavy-duty-cloud-arm-chip

Called Yitian 660 and developed by the PingTouGe subdivision, it is molded in a 5 nanometer process and has 20 billions of transistors. Built on ARMv9 architecture it is scalable to support up to 128 CPU cores running at up to 3.2 GHz.

As only a good CPU doesn’t builds performance, it can work with DDR5 interface memories and additional components via PCIe 5.0 interface. The latter allows controllers to double the data transfer speed in relation to hardware via PCIe 4.0, reaching 16 GB/s. Fees help machine learning and AI applications work with loads that are often insanely different depending on demand.

For your own use

One of the advantages of servers is the hardware scaling depending on demand. To facilitate this process and reduce bottlenecks, Alibaba Cloud will feature a flow control focused on distribution efficiency, which according to the company will considerably alleviate queues and task congestion.

Nesse first the Yitian solution 660 will be available exclusively to… Alibaba Group. The conglomerate will use the chip for its own research, storage and processing needs. The company points out that it continues to cooperate with Intel, Nvidia, AMD and others to provide home and business products to the market.

