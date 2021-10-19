Yitian 710: Alibaba creates its first heavy-duty cloud ARM chip
Alibaba may be best known for owning AliExpress, but it has other business fronts. The change in the consumption habits of the Chinese has driven companies to bet on services, and the bet on their own cloud of servers aims to update the brand’s operating fronts.
Now competing in a market where Huawei and Baidu also participating, the conglomerate developed its own chip to supply the portfolio of digital services. The company claims that it has built the industry’s most powerful ARM server chip, offering 20% more performance than competitors and 32% more energy efficiency.