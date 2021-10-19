Instagram will allow you to post photos from your PC
It took years, but it’s finally going to happen: Instagram will allow its more than 1 billion users to publish to their accounts via web, from a browser. This means that you will finally be able to use your Windows, Linux or Mac computer to upload photos to your own profile or those you manage, something very useful for social media professionals.
The news was announced today () by the company and already has a date to arrive, the day
of October this year — also known as “the next Thursday”. The main advantage of this new feature should really make life easier for those who do not want to depend only on their cell phone to make posts, which expands the possibility of using professional equipment for image capture.
Also on the day 21, in addition to the post via the browser, platform users will see more music effects on Reels, which includes the “Dynamic Lyrics” — three-dimensional versions of song lyrics — and Supebeat — visual effects that synchronize to the beat of the song chosen as the soundtrack.
Collaborative posts and shared likes
Another big news announced today by the social network of photos that belongs to Facebook includes support for co-authoring posts in Feed or Reels. The novelty is self-explanatory, but it doesn’t hurt to detail: when making a post, you can invite another account to publish with it; then, the followers of both pages will see exactly the same post, that is, comments and likes will also be shared.
This news arrives this Tuesday for Instagram and, as of as a rule, it should be made available gradually to the entire public of the social network.
Sight tests
Tomorrow (19), Instagram officially starts testing an option for everyone to enjoy. make donation requests to a cause from a dedicated button on the create new post screen.
Source: The Verge, Engadget
