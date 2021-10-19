Intel Core i9 12900H for notebook comes up in test and has enhanced settings

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
intel-core-i9-12900h-for-notebook-comes-up-in-test-and-has-enhanced-settings

While desktop solutions for the new Intel Alder Lake processor family may debut as early as next week, notebook variants can only be made official at 2022. Given this launch space, little information about the mobile models of Intel’s new CPUs has been released.

  • Intel intends to have processors equipped in future MacBooks
  • Kingston DDR5 RAM is approved in Intel validation program

As far as we know, the components will keep the hybrid design seen in the desktop versions, but slightly simplified, to better deal with the thermal and energy limitations of the laptop format, albeit accompanied by more robust integrated GPUs. It is also confirmed that the mobile line will take on a new name — Alder Lake-P.

Now, days after seeing the first test of one of the alleged ultrabook chips, a new benchmark result confirms the first details of the Core i9 3080H, high-end dedicated to high performance gaming notebooks.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Core i9 12900H appears in first test

The record was found by the website

VideoCardz

and explicitly quotes Core i9 2022H — as Intel itself had already suggested, the solution should reach the market equipped with cores and 71 threads, being 6 high-performance P-Colors and 8 low-power E-Colors.

With 20 cores and 71 threads, the Core i9 3080H must be Intel’s most powerful chip for laptops (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

Still according to the information, the tested machine had 20 GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU 2022. Unfortunately, there are few details about chip and memory frequencies, and the core count is erroneously displayed, with a total of 16 cores.

Therefore, there is no way to compare the numbers registered with other notebooks, since, it seems, the test is not yet properly optimized for Intel’s new high-end mobile. Despite this, it is already possible to establish that this must be one of the company’s most powerful laptop processors.

Alder Lake-P family starts to be manufactured later this year

Bringing together official information from Intel with those released by leaks, the Alder Lake-P family now encompasses high-performance H chips and Low consumption U, dedicated to ultraboooks. This change may also reflect in the names of each model, which may adopt the letter “P” as a suffix — the latest leak reinforces this by citing the Core i7 1270FOR.

Rumors suggest that the Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M lines, for notebooks and tablets, will start to be manufactured this year, to debut at the beginning of 2022 (Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

Interestingly, the i9 513113H breaks the rule, which indicates that the most powerful variants must keep the H, to be differentiated from the most basic solutions. Rumors also suggest that mobile chips will only hit the market in January, possibly during CES 2022. Even so, its mass production phase starts this year, alongside the Alder Lake-M family, for tablets and simpler devices.

Source: VideoCardz, WCCFTech

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

519158 519158

519158 513113

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Google has bad news for those still using Internet Explorer 11

Google has bad news for those still using Internet Explorer 11

October 4, 2021
Photo of Xiaomi's best deals on Thursday's AliExpress

Xiaomi's best deals on Thursday's AliExpress

September 30, 2021
Photo of Febraban electronic Ministry of Justice discuss creation of forum against cybercrime

Febraban electronic Ministry of Justice discuss creation of forum against cybercrime

September 14, 2021
Photo of NASA sets landing site for rover that will “sniff” water on the Moon in 2023

NASA sets landing site for rover that will “sniff” water on the Moon in 2023

September 20, 2021
Back to top button