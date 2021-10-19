signature-recognition-for-authenticity-can-now-be-done-over-the-internet

Recognizing authentic signature is now easier thanks to blockchain technology. This Monday (18), the Colégio Notarial do Brasil – Federal Council (CNB/CF) launched a new module Signature Recognition by Authenticity of the e-Notary platform that allows you to complete the paperwork and the agreement without going to the notary’s office.

Normally, notarization is required for the purchase/sale of vehicles, rental of real estate, travel authorizations for minors and issuance of documents and this process usually requires interested parties to go to a notary’s office with a series of documents in hand, which can take hours, depending on the size of the lines.

Signature Recognition via the internet does not require in-person queues and excessive paperwork, but it is still quite bureaucratic (Image: Elements/ leungchopan)

The Signature Acknowledgment by Authenticity guarantees public faith (term legal instrument that denotes credit for documents and certificates issued by public servants or services), mitigates the chance of forged signatures and has the same effects as the standard procedure done in person.

According to the CNB/CF, the platform is part of a set of tools under development that make notarial procedures accessible over the internet, such as powers of attorney, document authentication, public deeds of purchase and sale, donations, inventories, divisions, wills and divorces.

“This new act revolutionizes one of the most traditional services performed in Notary Publics throughout Brazil”, comments the president of the CNB/CF Giselle Oliveira de Barros in an interview with Exame.

Process is still very bureaucratic

The The digital process, however, still has some bureaucracies: the Recognition of the Signature by Authenticity in e-Notariat requires that the citizen already has an open signature in the chosen registry and a digital certificate al Notary or ICP-Brasil. After choosing a notary office, the person must sign an original digital document and deliver it over the web; thereafter, a videoconference to confirm the applicant’s identity and capacity is marked with a notary.

It is during this video call that the agent recognizes the authentic signature on the original document and makes it available for pick up or for home delivery. Therefore, it is still a long process, and perhaps, depending on the hurry, it is still worth going to a Notary Public. The citizen’s new signature with the others deposited in the signature form, can still only be done in person. However, the CNB/CF plans to launch a new module to meet this need, this one called Electronic Signature Recognition.

The entire procedure will be carried out through the e-Notariado website, the official platform of the CNB/CF.

