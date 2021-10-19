How to Download and Play The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
how-to-download-and-play-the-lord-of-the-rings:-rise-to-war

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (Android | iOS) is a free but internally purchased licensed game based on the work of Tolkien, developed by NetEase Games for mobile phones .

  • Lord of the Rings becomes anime with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

    • The Lord of the Rings | Amazon series gets release date and first photo

The game officially arrived worldwide at the end of September, day29, and put the player in the middle of a war of the Ring where he can explore the fantasy universe created by the writer, assemble great armies and build a thriving settlement as regent in Middle-earth. See how to download and play!

Step 1:

Search and download from your store application of choice.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 2:

once downloaded, enter the app and tap to begin your journey through Middle-earth.

Beginning of the Rise to War experience (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3:

access through the method you prefer.

Access through your platform of choice (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4:

Watch the short to see the classic story of the One Ring.

Step 5:

read the s information and choose the region of origin that interests you most.

Read the information and choose the desired region (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Build your ring with the available options.

Ring Construction in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 7:

watch the duel and then take control of your “Domain”.

Home screen, where the player will access the features of the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 8:

Enter the “Tavern” in the lower right corner to recruit a commander.

Click at the Tavern to recruit commanders (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 10: Click on “Armies” in the left corner to manage your troops.

Click on “Armies” to take care of your troops (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 12

to expand your territory, click on a threat and select the army you want to send to fight it.

Face the threats to expand the territory (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 12:

To build or improve buildings, click on your city and then on “Build”.

Build improvements in this part to get stronger in the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Follow these steps to understand the basics of the game and begin to build a powerful army to face the challenges during your adventure in The Lord of the Rings : Rise to War!

Source: LOTR – Rise of War

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 99Pay offers app-free transactions via WhatsApp

99Pay offers app-free transactions via WhatsApp

September 15, 2021
Photo of The ex-minister published the images! They called women

The ex-minister published the images! They called women

August 26, 2021
Photo of The 5 Best Naruto Games

The 5 Best Naruto Games

September 6, 2021
Photo of Researchers Recreate Neanderthal Man With Skull Tumor; see images

Researchers Recreate Neanderthal Man With Skull Tumor; see images

September 14, 2021
Back to top button