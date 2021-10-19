How to Download and Play The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (Android | iOS) is a free but internally purchased licensed game based on the work of Tolkien, developed by NetEase Games for mobile phones .
The game officially arrived worldwide at the end of September, day29, and put the player in the middle of a war of the Ring where he can explore the fantasy universe created by the writer, assemble great armies and build a thriving settlement as regent in Middle-earth. See how to download and play!
Step 1:
Search and download from your store application of choice.
Step 3:
Watch the short to see the classic story of the One Ring. Step 5:
read the s information and choose the region of origin that interests you most.
Step 6:
Build your ring with the available options.
Step 10: Click on “Armies” in the left corner to manage your troops.
Build improvements in this part to get stronger in the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Build improvements in this part to get stronger in the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Follow these steps to understand the basics of the game and begin to build a powerful army to face the challenges during your adventure in The Lord of the Rings : Rise to War!
Source: LOTR – Rise of War
