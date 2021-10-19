how-to-download-and-play-the-lord-of-the-rings:-rise-to-war

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (Android | iOS) is a free but internally purchased licensed game based on the work of Tolkien, developed by NetEase Games for mobile phones .

Lord of the Rings becomes anime with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim The Lord of the Rings | Amazon series gets release date and first photo

The game officially arrived worldwide at the end of September, day29, and put the player in the middle of a war of the Ring where he can explore the fantasy universe created by the writer, assemble great armies and build a thriving settlement as regent in Middle-earth. See how to download and play!

Step 1:

Search and download from your store application of choice.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 2: once downloaded, enter the app and tap to begin your journey through Middle-earth.

Beginning of the Rise to War experience (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: access through the method you prefer. Access through your platform of choice (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 4: Watch the short to see the classic story of the One Ring. Step 5: read the s information and choose the region of origin that interests you most. Read the information and choose the desired region (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Build your ring with the available options.

Ring Construction in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 7: watch the duel and then take control of your “Domain”. Home screen, where the player will access the features of the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 8: Enter the “Tavern” in the lower right corner to recruit a commander. Click at the Tavern to recruit commanders (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 10: Click on “Armies” in the left corner to manage your troops.