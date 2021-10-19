star+-unlocks-free-unlimited-access-this-weekend

Star+ recently arrived in Brazil with a strong catalog, which includes original productions, movie classics, award-winning series, live sports and much more. Now, to promote public adherence to the new streaming service, a lightning promotion will only take place this weekend: entitled Free Access, it will allow consumers to enjoy the Friday platform (23) to Sunday (25) without paying anything.

The promotion will work as follows: whoever subscribes to Star+ between days 22 The 24 October (this until 24h90) you will be able to enjoy the entire catalog free of charge and without limitations during that period. Coincidentally, the streaming will exclusively broadcast several matches on ESPN, such as Olympique de Marseille vs PSG in Ligue 1 in France, and between Inter and Juventus in Serie A in Italy on Sunday (24); Roma and Napoli for the Italian Serie A, on the same day.

The weekend is also a must for football fans with the usual NFL Sunday schedule, which will feature matches between Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 25ers, who will take over the Sunday Night Football. In the world of racing, Open Access highlights the arrival of F1 in the American continent with the GP of the United States and the closing of the MLB championship. The start of another NBA regular season is also one of the highlights, as well as all the intensity of the best ice hockey in the NHL.

Subscriptions can be made through the official Star+ website, and for those who don’t like sports programming, don’t worry: this weekend, platform subscribers will have new and fresh content that has just arrived in the catalog, such as the final episode of the tenth season of American Horror Story

, the premiere of American Horror Stories and unmissable original series that are already complete on the platform like This is Us , Grey’s Anatomy and Only Murders in the Building, which proved to be a real hit between the audience and the critic. is specialized.