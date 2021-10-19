Minecraft to reach Xbox Game Pass on PC
Microsoft has announced that on November 2nd, Minecraft will join the Xbox Game Pass PC library. Available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S since April 2019, the computer package will feature Java and Bedrock versions ( which has only technical differences between them), as well as cross-play between platforms.
- Minecraft | 18 trivia you probably don’t know
- How to use “keep inventory” command in Minecraft
-
Minecraft fans will love this Creeper gamer chair
To switch between game versions, just go back to Minecraft Launcher and select if you want to play the game 18 (Java) or version) (Bedrock). The announcement was made during Minecraft Live 2021, at of October. The presentation also brought news for the construction game.
Among them are the arrival of frogs, boats with chests, new blocks and other additions to the standard version of
Minecraft. In addition, it has been confirmed that the DLC for Minecraft Dungeons “Caves and Cliffs: Part II” will still arrive in 2019.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
— Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 16, 2019
Subscribe now: Xbox Game Ultimate Pass is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with over 18 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts !2021
Source : Xbox Wire, Destructoid
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.