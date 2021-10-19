Minecraft to reach Xbox Game Pass on PC

Microsoft has announced that on November 2nd, Minecraft will join the Xbox Game Pass PC library. Available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S since April 2019, the computer package will feature Java and Bedrock versions ( which has only technical differences between them), as well as cross-play between platforms.

    • To switch between game versions, just go back to Minecraft Launcher and select if you want to play the game 18 (Java) or version) (Bedrock). The announcement was made during Minecraft Live 2021, at of October. The presentation also brought news for the construction game.

    Among them are the arrival of frogs, boats with chests, new blocks and other additions to the standard version of

    Minecraft. In addition, it has been confirmed that the DLC for Minecraft Dungeons “Caves and Cliffs: Part II” will still arrive in 2019.

    — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 16, 2019

    Subscribe now: Xbox Game Ultimate Pass is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with over 18 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts !2021

    Source : Xbox Wire, Destructoid

