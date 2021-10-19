Xbox Game Pass will feature Dragon Ball FighterZ, Age of Empires 4 and more

Microsoft has announced the next games to be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. By the end of October, eleven titles will come into service, including fighting Dragon Ball FighterZ,

    and strategy Age of Empires IV

    — which will be added on release day — and the Outriders action RPG for PC.

    • Analysis | Dragon Ball FighterZ excites and entertains with accessibility and nostalgia
    • Review | Outriders is a lot of fun, but lack of personality bothers
    • Most awaited game releases for October 2021

    You games can be played from the most basic subscription plans, which cost R$ 29,99 monthly. Most will run on both consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) and PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming (iOS, Android and PC).

Games enter the catalog later this month (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Check out the full list:

Already available

  • Outriders (PC) — 19 of October
  • Into the Pit (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 19 of October

    • Players need to create their characters, improve their skills and shoot a lot at Outriders (Photo: Disclosure/Square Enix)

    Arriving in 21 of October

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Consoles) – 21 of October
  • Echo Generation (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 29 October
  • Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) — 21 of October

    • Game recreates anime fights with a 2.5D camera and frantic gameplay (Photo: Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

    Arriving in 28 October

  • Age of Empires IV (PC) — 28 of October
  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) — 28 of October
  • Backbone (Consoles) — 29 October
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2021 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 28 October
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 20 of October
  • The Forgotten City (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 28 of October

    • Microsoft’s famous real-time strategy (RTS) franchise returns with new graphics, mechanics and civilizations (Photo: Disclosure/Xbox Game Studios)

    Microsoft also announced which games will leave the service on the day 28 of October.

    • Card (Cloud, Consoles and PC)
    • Celeste (Cloud, Consoles and PC)
    • Comanche (PC)
    • Eastshade (Cloud, Consoles and PC)
    • Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Consoles and PC)
    • Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)
    • Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Consoles and PC)

      • It is worth remembering that these titles will be for sale with % discount for subscribers.

        Source: Xbox Wire

