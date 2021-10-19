Xbox Game Pass will feature Dragon Ball FighterZ, Age of Empires 4 and more
Microsoft has announced the next games to be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. By the end of October, eleven titles will come into service, including fighting Dragon Ball FighterZ,
- and strategy Age of Empires IV
— which will be added on release day — and the Outriders action RPG for PC.
You games can be played from the most basic subscription plans, which cost R$ 29,99 monthly. Most will run on both consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) and PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming (iOS, Android and PC).
Games enter the catalog later this month (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)
Check out the full list:
Already available
Arriving in 21 of October
Game recreates anime fights with a 2.5D camera and frantic gameplay (Photo: Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Arriving in 28 October
Microsoft also announced which games will leave the service on the day 28 of October.
- Card (Cloud, Consoles and PC)
- Celeste (Cloud, Consoles and PC)
- Comanche (PC)