xbox-game-pass-will-feature-dragon-ball-fighterz,-age-of-empires-4-and-more

Microsoft has announced the next games to be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. By the end of October, eleven titles will come into service, including fighting Dragon Ball FighterZ,

You games can be played from the most basic subscription plans, which cost R$ 29,99 monthly. Most will run on both consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) and PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming (iOS, Android and PC).

Games enter the catalog later this month (Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Check out the full list:

Already available

Outriders (PC) — 19 of October

Into the Pit (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 19 of October

Players need to create their characters, improve their skills and shoot a lot at Outriders (Photo: Disclosure/Square Enix)

Arriving in 21 of October

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Consoles) – 21 of October

Echo Generation (Cloud, Consoles and PC) — 29 October

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) — 21 of October

Game recreates anime fights with a 2.5D camera and frantic gameplay (Photo: Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Arriving in 28 October

Age of Empires IV (PC) — 28 of October

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) — 28 of October