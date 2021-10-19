Sharks appear on the beach at Balneário Camboriú. Is this normal?

On the last day 16 of October , three surfers were surprised to see a shark on the Central Beach of Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. The animal, curious, approached one of them, but soon left. This is already the second appearance of a shark in the region. According to specialists, the works to widen the strip of sand on the beach, which began in August this year, have increased the supply of food for these animals.

Female shark becomes pregnant alone and gives birth in a tank without males

The 10 animals with the longest life expectancy in the world

Rarity! Shark egg is seen for the 2nd time in less than a month in Pernambuco

Since day 22 In August of this year, the city of Balneário Camboriú has carried out a major project to widen the sand strip at Praia Central. In an interview with CNN, the geographer and curator of the Oceanographic Museum of the University of Vale do Itajaí (Univali), Jules Soto, said that the appearance of these animals is very likely due to the disturbance caused by the dredging of the last two months.