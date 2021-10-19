Sharks appear on the beach at Balneário Camboriú. Is this normal?
On the last day 16 of October , three surfers were surprised to see a shark on the Central Beach of Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina. The animal, curious, approached one of them, but soon left. This is already the second appearance of a shark in the region. According to specialists, the works to widen the strip of sand on the beach, which began in August this year, have increased the supply of food for these animals.
Since day 22 In August of this year, the city of Balneário Camboriú has carried out a major project to widen the sand strip at Praia Central. In an interview with CNN, the geographer and curator of the Oceanographic Museum of the University of Vale do Itajaí (Univali), Jules Soto, said that the appearance of these animals is very likely due to the disturbance caused by the dredging of the last two months.
According to Soto, sharks are animals sensitive to any change in the local ecosystem. As the dredges turn over the sandbars, smaller species such as shrimp are removed from the sediment. So fish are attracted and sharks appear to feed on them. In 16 September, a shark about two meters long was sighted in the region and later identified like the juvenile black-tipped hammerhead shark.
The shark sighted last week fled shortly after bumping into one of the surfers, so experts were unable to determine its species. The secretary of the Environment of Balneário Camboriú, Maria Heloísa Lenzi, said, in an interview with G1, that the change in the set of living beings, flora and fauna that inhabit the region was already expected – but, according to her, since the works to expansion of the beach began, only turtles and cetaceans had been sighted.
(Image: Reproduction/City Hall of Balneário Camboriú)
In addition, Lenzi highlighted that they are species that occur naturally in the region. “A change in the biota was already expected. That’s why we’re monitoring it. But so far we don’t have any data that relates a negative impact of great magnitude,” he added. The work on the beach’s sand strip, which started in August, intends to expand the current average length of 22 meters for 70 meters. According to the city hall, the work will guarantee the protection of the shore against the advance of the sea.
The geographer Jules Soto believes that the work can be positive for the region’s biodiversity. According to him, the fattening of the beach could recover an ecosystem until then in decline in the region. Soto also added that, at the end of this widening process, sharks should no longer come so close to the coast. Despite the scare, there is no reason for fanfare, as aggressive shark species are rare and not typical of the beaches of Santa Catarina.
Source: CNN, G1
