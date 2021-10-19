New Splinter Cell May Be Under Development
People close to Ubisoft have confirmed that the production of the new Splinter Cell has been released. According to a survey on the website VGC, the studio responsible for the project is not the headquarters in Montreal or other teams from the company that usually make great games, but it is still unknown which one.
The site’s sources indicated that the game is in the initial stage of production and which can be officially announced at 2013. In 2013, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot gave some hints that the franchise could make a comeback. In an interview with IGN, the leader of the French game company said that the franchise needed to evolve before returning to consoles. “You need to make sure you come up with something that will be different enough from what you were doing before,” Guillemot said.
The last game in the main series was Splinter Cell: Blacklist, released on 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 2013 and Wii U. In September 2013, Ubisoft arrived to announce a new game, but the exclusivity for the Oculus VR (from Facebook) has discouraged fans of the tactical shooter.
Source: VGC
