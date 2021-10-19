intel-alder-lake-line-may-not-be-compatible-with-some-older-games

About to be officially announced, 27 Intel’s 1st generation Alder Lake processors gained new details related to software optimization last week, with an official guide released by the company to developers. Among other details, the document dictates the good programming practices that should be adopted in apps and games so that the new hybrid architecture can be used in the best way.

Amidst the new guidelines, Intel has confirmed some more interesting information about the new CPU family. One is that the Alder Lake-P series, cited only in rumors so far, will take the place of the H and U lines for notebooks. Another, more critical, has just been noticed by the portal

Gamer’s Gospel, and raises concerns for those who like to revisit older games.

Intel Alder Lake may not be compatible with older games

On one of the In sections of the guide, Intel reveals that the Alder Lake family’s hybrid architecture may not be compatible with DRM solutions, such as Denuvo, used in certain games to prevent piracy. Some of them use the CPU detection feature, which requires the technology to recognize the hybrid design of the new processors.

The giant from Santa Clara also indicates that it is working with some of the industry’s leading DRM offerings, including Denuvo itself, for Alder Lake support to be added. Still, despite the company’s transparency regarding any problems, some doubts still persist.