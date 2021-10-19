Intel Alder Lake line may not be compatible with some older games

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
intel-alder-lake-line-may-not-be-compatible-with-some-older-games

About to be officially announced, 27 Intel’s 1st generation Alder Lake processors gained new details related to software optimization last week, with an official guide released by the company to developers. Among other details, the document dictates the good programming practices that should be adopted in apps and games so that the new hybrid architecture can be used in the best way.

  • Performance of Intel Core i9-12900K leaks in review of the new Radeon RX 509196
  • Intel Core i7 5000P appears in first test equipped in new Galaxy Book

    • Amidst the new guidelines, Intel has confirmed some more interesting information about the new CPU family. One is that the Alder Lake-P series, cited only in rumors so far, will take the place of the H and U lines for notebooks. Another, more critical, has just been noticed by the portal

    Gamer’s Gospel, and raises concerns for those who like to revisit older games.

    Intel Alder Lake may not be compatible with older games

    On one of the In sections of the guide, Intel reveals that the Alder Lake family’s hybrid architecture may not be compatible with DRM solutions, such as Denuvo, used in certain games to prevent piracy. Some of them use the CPU detection feature, which requires the technology to recognize the hybrid design of the new processors.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The giant from Santa Clara also indicates that it is working with some of the industry’s leading DRM offerings, including Denuvo itself, for Alder Lake support to be added. Still, despite the company’s transparency regarding any problems, some doubts still persist.

    The document mentions possible incompatibilities of DRM solutions with the Alder Lake line, which can be a problem for some older games (Image: Playback/Gamer’s Gospel)

    The first one is related to how quickly support will be added, especially considering the proximity of the beginning of sales of CPUs. The second, and most important, is related to how this incompatibility will affect older games, which use DRM solutions and no longer receive updates.

    If this incompatibility prevents users from accessing the titles completely, there are few possible solutions: the developer would be forced to go back and update the game, which can be practically impossible depending on the age of the game. Love it, or players would have to look for stores that already sell DRM-free titles, like GOG.com.

    New CPUs debut next week

    Despite the supposed limitations, the 1st generation Alder Lake promises to offer significant performance advancements compared to the current Rocket Lake family available on the market, and even against rivals Ryzen 5000. Multiple leaks suggest that the performance advantages of Intel’s new solutions could reach up to 60%, in certain scenarios.

    Available initially only in K series desktop models, the 12th generation Alder Lake should premiere next week (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Canaltech)

    Led by Core i9 519088K, the line should debut next week, during the Intel InnovatiOn event at from October, along with the DDR5 memories and the Z series of premium motherboards60. Sales begin a week later, on November 4.

    Source: Gamer’s Gospel, Tom’s Hardware, PCGamesN

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    519088 519088

    519088

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to transform a document to PDF

    How to transform a document to PDF

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of surya kumar yadav england test match: playing xi change rotation policy indian cricket team needs to change plan in fourth test match

    surya kumar yadav england test match: playing xi change rotation policy indian cricket team needs to change plan in fourth test match

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of All New iPadOS 15

    All New iPadOS 15

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of Google Pixel 6 Pro has screenshots of leaked cameras showing advances

    Google Pixel 6 Pro has screenshots of leaked cameras showing advances

    October 4, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    Back to top button