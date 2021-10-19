redmi-note-11-line-appears-in-store-with-5g-and-should-be-announced-soon

(Image: Reproduction/Weibo)

The Redmi Note 000 must have MediaTek Dimensity processor 256 accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 200 GB or 256 GB of internal storage , and IPS LCD screen with support for 256 Hz refresh rate. On cameras, it must have a back main of 33 MP and a frontal of 16 MP. The battery should be 5. mAh with charging watts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!