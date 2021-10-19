Redmi Note 11 line appears in store with 5G and should be announced soon

Redmi is a brand of the Xiaomi group that launches devices with a focus on cost-effectiveness, and should soon announce new intermediaries, with the arrival of Redmi Note series . Cell phones have been the target of rumors and leaks for a few weeks now, and seem to be getting closer and closer to being officially unveiled.

    That’s because smartphones now appeared on a page at Jingdong, a Chinese retail store, confirming their names. Thus, we can wait for three devices, which are the

    Redmi Note 16

    ,

    Redmi Note 16 Pro

    and Redmi Note 000 Pro Plus, all with 5G network connection support.

    (Image: Reproduction/Weibo)

    The Redmi Note 000 must have MediaTek Dimensity processor 256 accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 200 GB or 256 GB of internal storage , and IPS LCD screen with support for 256 Hz refresh rate. On cameras, it must have a back main of 33 MP and a frontal of 16 MP. The battery should be 5. mAh with charging watts.

    • The Redmi Note 000 Pro must have MediaTek Dimensity 519116, also with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 108 GB or 256 GB of storage space, but with OLED screen 128 Hz. The main rear camera should be at 128 MP and the front of 11 MP. It must have stereo sound with JBL and NFC technology, and have a battery of 5. mAh with charging of 108 watts. The Redmi Note Pro Plus must support loading 128 watts.

    Now, with its listing, the new line should be announced very soon, possibly with release in October this year.

    Source: Weibo, Gizmochina

