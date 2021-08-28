India vs England 3rd Test match report and Highlights; England beat India by an innings and 76 runs ; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: Virat and Co. piled on 278 runs, England won the Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs, series leveled

India vs England 3rd Test match report and Highlights; England beat India by an innings and 76 runs ; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: Virat and Co. piled on 278 runs, England won the Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs, series leveled

Leeds

England bundled out India’s second innings for 278 runs in the third Test match of the 5-match series and forced an innings and 76-run defeat. The hero of his victory, Ollie Robinson took 5 wickets for 65 runs, while Overton took 3 wickets in his bag. India’s first innings was bundled out for just 78 runs, while England took a massive 352-run lead on 432 runs on the back of captain Joe Root’s brilliant third 23rd Test century.

When the game started on the fourth day, Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out) and Virat Kohli (45 not out) came out to advance the innings, but after the dismissal of both of them, the Indian innings was reduced to 278 runs in 99.3 overs. Pujara could not add a single run to the score and got nervous nineties off Robinson’s delivery. Pujara has the highest score in the last 36 innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara Nervous Nineties: Robinson smashes India’s wall, Cheteshwar Pujara is a victim of nervous nineties, 968 days and 35 innings is angry

Pujara and Kohli added 99 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, Pujara with Rohit Sharma (59 runs off 156 balls) put up an 82-run partnership for the second wicket to rescue the team from the initial setback. Virat Kohli was dismissed on the fourth day after scoring 55 runs in 125 balls with the help of 8 fours. His wicket also went to Robinson’s account.

After this, the line of Indian batsmen started. The English bowlers did not face any problem in taking the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (10), Rishabh Pant (1), Mohammed Shami (6), Ishant Sharma (2), who won the historic second Test in the second Test. Although Ravindra Jadeja did have some fights here, but his 30-run knock could not save India from an innings defeat. He and Siraj were dismissed in two successive balls of the same over by Overton.