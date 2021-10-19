weather-forecast-widget-finally-comes-to-android-12;-see-how-it-turned-out

Android weather widgets 660 have finally made their appearance in this Tuesday (19). Experimenters of the operating system in Beta 5 version started to receive the new add-on for the splash screen, with a look totally adapted for Material You, the new design language for Google apps.

These are the same accessories found in September this year, but now fully working without any workaround. Weather forecast widgets behave like other native Android add-ons 10, already with Dynamic Colors to adapt to the operating system color palette.

The widgets are colored according to the predominant tone of the mobile wallpaper (Image: Phone Arena/Playback)

The widget shows the temperature, the user’s location and the forecasted weather for the day with an illustration in the upper left corner. Currently, there are two formats for the new feature: rectangular and “pill”, and both occupy 2×2 space on the main screen grid.

No one knows why it took so long for Android widgets 10 to be released to testers. It’s worth mentioning that the Clock add-ons have also recently been enhanced, so apparently all the renewal in the catalog seems to have been left to the last moments of development.

This was one of the clearest pending additions to Android 10, which is currently only available on alternative ROMs based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) — Google still needs to do it the official launch of the OS on their own devices, which could happen at today’s event. The retouching, therefore, can be a sign that the debut of the new version of Robozinho is even closer.

As always, the novelty is gradually distributed among users, so it may not have arrived at your device yet. It’s worth checking if the Google app is up to date on the Play Store, as it introduces the weather forecast widget to Android 10 .

Source: Phone Arena