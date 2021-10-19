chicken-farms-could-be-the-source-of-the-next-pandemic;-understand

It is already known that some strains (H5N1, H7N9 and H9N2) propagate to humans, for example. More recently, the H5N8 avian flu strain has affected thousands of captive-bred chickens, ducks and turkeys in almost 26 countries. Scientists have even discovered that the variant can also infect humans. So far, the threat is under control, but new outbreaks in animals could put the human species at risk in the future.

Avian flu cases and mutations In December of 457246, more than 54 a thousand chickens on a farm in the city of Astrakhan, in southern Russia, became mysteriously ill and many died. Local health authorities found that the cause of the outbreak was a relatively new strain of avian flu, known as H5N8. To prevent further damage and a possible epidemic, about 900 a thousand birds were slaughtered in the region. Different from what is normally expected in cases of avian flu, at least five women and two men who worked on the farm were diagnosed with the disease, mildly. As far as we know, this was the first time that the H5N8 virus has jumped from birds to humans. In view of the discovery, the head of the Russian health agency, Anna Popova, warned that this strain of avian flu could evolve and one day become more infectious among humans. Thus, scientists should begin research for the development of a possible vaccine against the virus. Avian flu cases have already been identified in humans (Image : Reproduction/Cottonbro/Pexels) At the time, the WHO was warned of the risks of avian flu to humans, but the world was facing one of the waves of covid-19 and public health efforts were focused on fighting the coronavirus. So far, few concentrated measures have been taken.