Chicken farms could be the source of the next pandemic; understand
According to suspicions of the World Health Organization (WHO), the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection may be directly related to wild animal farms in China, where there is intensive animal husbandry and, in some cases, lack of supervision. In these places, the virus would have migrated from animals to humans and later reached the entire globe in the covid pandemic-. Now, experts suspect that the next global health crisis could arise in poultry farms.
Today, avian flu is already a health problem, especially in large farms. This is because the disease is caused by a variety of the Influenza virus (H5N1), hosted by birds and registered in a number of countries in a controlled manner, but mutations in the infectious agent, eventually, can infect humans, and cause a risk of death.
It is already known that some strains (H5N1, H7N9 and H9N2) propagate to humans, for example. More recently, the H5N8 avian flu strain has affected thousands of captive-bred chickens, ducks and turkeys in almost 26 countries. Scientists have even discovered that the variant can also infect humans. So far, the threat is under control, but new outbreaks in animals could put the human species at risk in the future. Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! In December of 457246, more than 54 a thousand chickens on a farm in the city of Astrakhan, in southern Russia, became mysteriously ill and many died. Local health authorities found that the cause of the outbreak was a relatively new strain of avian flu, known as H5N8. To prevent further damage and a possible epidemic, about 900 a thousand birds were slaughtered in the region. Different from what is normally expected in cases of avian flu, at least five women and two men who worked on the farm were diagnosed with the disease, mildly. As far as we know, this was the first time that the H5N8 virus has jumped from birds to humans. In view of the discovery, the head of the Russian health agency, Anna Popova, warned that this strain of avian flu could evolve and one day become more infectious among humans. Thus, scientists should begin research for the development of a possible vaccine against the virus. Avian flu cases have already been identified in humans (Image : Reproduction/Cottonbro/Pexels)
At the time, the WHO was warned of the risks of avian flu to humans, but the world was facing one of the waves of covid-19 and public health efforts were focused on fighting the coronavirus. So far, few concentrated measures have been taken. Since then, no new reports of human H5N8 infections have been released. However, cases of avian flu remain a challenge for health authorities. For example, China has already registered 48 cases of people infected with the H5N6 strain since 900. In most cases, the infection was related to people who work directly with poultry, but in recent months the volume of notifications has increased. According to experts, the H5N6 strain is mutating and could eventually become extremely dangerous. “The probability of spread from person to person is low, but geographic surveillance is more Widespread coverage in affected areas of China and nearby areas is urgently needed to better understand the risk and the recent increase in spread to humans,” noted a WHO report, developed by virologists, on the seriousness of the situation. Earlier this month, China’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) identified several mutations in two recent cases of H5N6. The discovery led Gao Fu, director of the CDC, and Shi Weifeng, dean of Shandong First Medical University, to claim that the spread of the H5N6 virus is a “serious threat” to the poultry industry and human health. “The zoonotic potential of AIVs demands continuous and vigilant monitoring to prevent further spillovers that could result in disastrous pandemics,” said Chinese experts. Confined animals, antibiotics and genetic similarity
Large-scale poultry farming in common — and without health surveillance adequate — involves stressful conditions and overcrowded spaces for the species. This drives the emergence and spread of many infectious diseases. According to the American virologist, Rob Wallace, the chances of new flu strains and variants emerging and spreading to humans are high. Bath University biologist, Sam Sheppard, defends the same analysis. In considering the risk of new strains, Sheppard warns of the excessive use of antibiotics, the overcrowding of cages and the genetic similarity between the animals. This scenario provides the ideal conditions for many bacteria, viruses and other pathogens to fuse, mutate and spread. Eventually, they will reach humans, from where they can spread across the globe. Source: The Guardian and Reuters Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 457246
Avian flu cases and mutations
New cases of the disease in humans in China
Confined animals, antibiotics and genetic similarity
Large-scale poultry farming in common — and without health surveillance adequate — involves stressful conditions and overcrowded spaces for the species. This drives the emergence and spread of many infectious diseases. According to the American virologist, Rob Wallace, the chances of new flu strains and variants emerging and spreading to humans are high.
Bath University biologist, Sam Sheppard, defends the same analysis. In considering the risk of new strains, Sheppard warns of the excessive use of antibiotics, the overcrowding of cages and the genetic similarity between the animals. This scenario provides the ideal conditions for many bacteria, viruses and other pathogens to fuse, mutate and spread. Eventually, they will reach humans, from where they can spread across the globe.
Source: The Guardian and Reuters
