Call of Duty gets content from Panic and Donnie Darko
In celebration of Halloween, the games Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive from this Tuesday () the special event The Haunting. Among the new features are the operator Ghostface, from the franchise Pânico, and the skin of Frank the Rabbit, by Donnie Darko .
The action goes from 19 from October to November 2nd. Watch the event trailer:
Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.
Source: Call of Duty
