call-of-duty-gets-content-from-panic-and-donnie-darko

During this period, the map of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone will go fully night and with a new limited-time mode called Ghosts of Verdansk. In matches, players will fight human and non-human threats while trying not to succumb to fear. When you die, you transform into a ghost and can haunt your opponents. “A spiritual successor to Zombie Royale”, explain the developers.

Players will need to be aware of the hauntings and the level of fear (Photo: Disclosure/ Activision)

Already on Black Ops Cold War, Nuketown’s map will be revamped with a spooky look. Players will also be able to test new multiplayer and Zombie modes, such as:

Infected, in which zombies try to transform survivors;

Hidden Halloween, a new themed version of the well-known Hidden Object mode;

Scream Kill in Panic, a new mode where two operators become Ghostface from Panic and attempt to eliminate unarmed survivors.

Game skins will be available for a limited time (Photo: Disclosure/Activision)

In addition to the new characters and modes , players will receive two sets of nine challenges — one for Warzone and one for Black Ops Cold War. Upon completing one of these series, the player receives a new weapon: the LAPA SMG.

Crossovers happen until November 2 (Photo: Disclosure/Activision)