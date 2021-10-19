Call of Duty gets content from Panic and Donnie Darko

In celebration of Halloween, the games Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive from this Tuesday () the special event The Haunting. Among the new features are the operator Ghostface, from the franchise Pânico, and the skin of Frank the Rabbit, by Donnie Darko .

    The action goes from 19 from October to November 2nd. Watch the event trailer:

    During this period, the map of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone will go fully night and with a new limited-time mode called Ghosts of Verdansk. In matches, players will fight human and non-human threats while trying not to succumb to fear. When you die, you transform into a ghost and can haunt your opponents. “A spiritual successor to Zombie Royale”, explain the developers.

    Players will need to be aware of the hauntings and the level of fear (Photo: Disclosure/ Activision)

    Already on Black Ops Cold War, Nuketown’s map will be revamped with a spooky look. Players will also be able to test new multiplayer and Zombie modes, such as:

    • Infected, in which zombies try to transform survivors;
    • Hidden Halloween, a new themed version of the well-known Hidden Object mode;
    • Scream Kill in Panic, a new mode where two operators become Ghostface from Panic and attempt to eliminate unarmed survivors.

    Game skins will be available for a limited time (Photo: Disclosure/Activision)

    In addition to the new characters and modes , players will receive two sets of nine challenges — one for Warzone and one for Black Ops Cold War. Upon completing one of these series, the player receives a new weapon: the LAPA SMG.

    Crossovers happen until November 2 (Photo: Disclosure/Activision)

    Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

    Source: Call of Duty

