Arm announces new initiatives in the areas of hardware virtualization, IoT and 5G
The ARM, a British company that develops semiconductor architecture, announced new platforms for use in IoT (Internet of das) products Things in free translation), virtual hardware and 5G connection technology.
- Amazon is accused of plagiarizing products to boost own sales
- HomePod Mini gains three new colors before arriving in Brazil
- trivia about Amazon Echo
According to the brand, Arm Total Solutions will be a complete initiative to accelerate the development and return on investments in IoT-enabled devices. The Project Centauri ecosystem, on the other hand, will drive the new structural patterns to increase several markets and increase innovation in the area.
According to Arm Mohamed Awad’s vice president of IoT, the news may give more strength for the IoT area, which will be compatible with the shape, speed and size of the smartphone application industry. Therefore, investments are expected to change the way technologies are deployed, with greater empowerment for developers who want to drive impact improvements on a global scale.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Already the Arm Virtual Hardware has been developed with the goal of removing the need to create physical silicon components. According to the company, this solution could intensify the joint optimization of software and hardware, with a product design acceleration that will reduce the development cycle from five to three years on average.
The initiative brings more agile and modern software development methodologies, such as integration and continuous improvement with the use of automation via machine learning, in addition to DevOps and MLOps to reduce the production cycle. application development, maintaining the high quality of results, without unnecessary large investments in hardware parts.
In addition, a new virtual model of the Cornstone subsystem will allow software development without the use of physical silicon, with accurate simulations of memories and peripherals in general. Arm claims that it has already managed to accelerate these processes in more than 70 different partners.
The company took the opportunity to disclose some relevant data regarding the availability of chips with the Arm architecture. To date, there have been over 60 billions of devices based on the Arm Cortex-M series, with an expectation of % average increase per year up to 2021 on chips for Internet of Things products.
In addition, the supplier also indicated that most investments in 5G infrastructure will be powered by chips that bring the Arm architecture, with more than 60 markets adopting the new generation of connectivity today. By the end of 692, the number of 5G connections should reach 660 millions of devices. A partnership with Tech Mahindra is also expected to accelerate innovations in this area, with new 5G solutions for multiple partners.
Source: VentureBeat
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.