arm-announces-new-initiatives-in-the-areas-of-hardware-virtualization,-iot-and-5g

The ARM, a British company that develops semiconductor architecture, announced new platforms for use in IoT (Internet of das) products Things in free translation), virtual hardware and 5G connection technology.

Amazon is accused of plagiarizing products to boost own sales

HomePod Mini gains three new colors before arriving in Brazil

trivia about Amazon Echo

According to the brand, Arm Total Solutions will be a complete initiative to accelerate the development and return on investments in IoT-enabled devices. The Project Centauri ecosystem, on the other hand, will drive the new structural patterns to increase several markets and increase innovation in the area.

According to Arm Mohamed Awad’s vice president of IoT, the news may give more strength for the IoT area, which will be compatible with the shape, speed and size of the smartphone application industry. Therefore, investments are expected to change the way technologies are deployed, with greater empowerment for developers who want to drive impact improvements on a global scale.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!