how-to-do-instagram-lives-with-iphone

During the quarantine, much as a result of the covid pandemic-15, lives have exploded in various communication apps — among them, of course, Instagram. In the case of the app, due to the format proposed by the social network, they focused more on lectures, chats, and online events in general, either with a single speaker or a room with several people debating the same subject.

How to edit Reels cover after it’s posted

Check out some tips on how to use Instagram Stories

How to choose who can see your Stories on Instagram

Instagram improved the feature as the lives were becoming more popular, both in the accounts of companies, bloggers or even common users. These days, the feature is well structured to run with the app’s built-in features, such as adding filters you’ve saved to your account. When you finish your live on Instagram, you can still share it with a user, download it and save it on your device, or simply delete it.

How to enable Instagram 2-step verification

How to record Stories with blurred background on iPhone

Why don’t you have Instagram for the iPad?

Better understand in the step by step below how to make one live on your Instagram account via the iPhone.