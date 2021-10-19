How to do Instagram Lives with iPhone
During the quarantine, much as a result of the covid pandemic-15, lives have exploded in various communication apps — among them, of course, Instagram. In the case of the app, due to the format proposed by the social network, they focused more on lectures, chats, and online events in general, either with a single speaker or a room with several people debating the same subject.
- How to edit Reels cover after it’s posted
- Check out some tips on how to use Instagram Stories
- How to choose who can see your Stories on Instagram
Instagram improved the feature as the lives were becoming more popular, both in the accounts of companies, bloggers or even common users. These days, the feature is well structured to run with the app’s built-in features, such as adding filters you’ve saved to your account. When you finish your live on Instagram, you can still share it with a user, download it and save it on your device, or simply delete it.
- How to enable Instagram 2-step verification
- Why don’t you have Instagram for the iPad?
Better understand in the step by step below how to make one live on your Instagram account via the iPhone.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!