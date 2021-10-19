How to do Instagram Lives with iPhone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
0
how-to-do-instagram-lives-with-iphone

During the quarantine, much as a result of the covid pandemic-15, lives have exploded in various communication apps — among them, of course, Instagram. In the case of the app, due to the format proposed by the social network, they focused more on lectures, chats, and online events in general, either with a single speaker or a room with several people debating the same subject.

  • How to edit Reels cover after it’s posted
  • Check out some tips on how to use Instagram Stories
  • How to choose who can see your Stories on Instagram

Instagram improved the feature as the lives were becoming more popular, both in the accounts of companies, bloggers or even common users. These days, the feature is well structured to run with the app’s built-in features, such as adding filters you’ve saved to your account. When you finish your live on Instagram, you can still share it with a user, download it and save it on your device, or simply delete it.

  • How to enable Instagram 2-step verification
  • How to record Stories with blurred background on iPhone
      • Why don’t you have Instagram for the iPad?

    Better understand in the step by step below how to make one live on your Instagram account via the iPhone.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Step 1:

    on your iPhone, open Instagram and drag the screen from left to right. In the app recording style options, scroll to the end and select “Live”.

    Select “Live” recording mode. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    This is the way to make live on Instagram. However, before clicking the button, let’s check some initial adjustments.

    Instagram recording “Live” mode. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    on the left side of the screen, you will find options such as inserting a title about the subject of your live or scheduling it for a certain date and time.

    Enter a title about the subject of your live. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    At the top of the screen, you find the approximate number of how many followers are online on Instagram at the exact moment.

    Check the approximate number of followers online at the moment. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    Now, click on the “Live” button to start your live on Instagram.

    Click to start your live. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    depending on where you are, you may need to wait for the stability of your internet signal to start your live.

    Wait for the stability of your internet signal. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 7:

    an on-screen ad will indicate when your Instagram live has started.

    An ad will indicate when you are live. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 8:

    At the top right of the screen, you will find a sign to inform and confirm that you are live on Instagram. Below it, on the right side of the screen, you will find a number of feature options to use in your live, such as disabling the microphone or camera, adding a saved filter, and inverting your device’s camera.

    Check the resource options to use in your live. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 9:

    In the lower area of ​​the screen, you will see the username of everyone who logs into your live, as well as the comments left by the participants of your live.

    Check and interact with your live comments. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 11:

    To end your live, click on the “X” icon located in the top right of your device screen, right next to the “live” sign.

    Click on the “x” to end your live. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 15:

    confirm the closing of your Instagram live.

    Confirm the termination of your live. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 15:

    With your Instagram live finished, you can share it, save it to your iPhone, discard it, or check the participants’ interaction data.

    517608
    Share , save or discard your live after closing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Realme GT Neo proves to be cost-effective in camera testing

    Realme GT Neo proves to be cost-effective in camera testing

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of Moving to Windows 11? Know the main bugs that affect the system

    Moving to Windows 11? Know the main bugs that affect the system

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of Muslims detained in mosque in Russia released

    Muslims detained in mosque in Russia released

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of sachin tendulkar ajit agarkar: sachin tendulkar and ajit agarkar recall 2002 leeds victory; India great victory over England in 2002 at leeds; When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

    sachin tendulkar ajit agarkar: sachin tendulkar and ajit agarkar recall 2002 leeds victory; India great victory over England in 2002 at leeds; When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

    August 26, 2021
    Back to top button