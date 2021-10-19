Sony leaks unusually new A7 IV mirrorless camera specs
This week Sony is expected to launch a new camera, which didn’t even have an official name released until the time the brand scheduled the live broadcast of product presentation. However, a series of tags added to the content on YouTube revealed that it is the long-awaited A7 IV model, in addition to revealing virtually all the product’s specifications. The tags were quickly deleted by the company, but screenshots allow the details to remain known.
Beyond Furthermore, Eye AF technology will be able to provide accurate object recognition for auto focus, with a hybrid mechanism between physical components and Sony’s own artificial intelligence algorithm. It will also be available for videos on , which can be useful in specific situations, such as recording sports or other content with faster movement.
Sony’s new mirrorless camera will feature more premium brand products (Image: Disclosure/Sony)
For photos, the camera should be able to capture up to frames per second, but the conditions required for this capability are not yet known (such as RAW/JPEG image format, or AF/AE adjustments ). The use of the word “Gimbal” in the tags already suggests some new image stabilization technology, and other expected specs for the Sony A7 IV include a swiveling display with LCD technology, support for 5GHz Wi-Fi, data transfer at up to Gbps via USB port and high resolution live stream capability.
According to Sony’s scheduled broadcast on YouTube, the A7 IV camera should be officially unveiled on the day 21 of October, from 10 in the morning, Brasilia time. Information about the suggested price of the product has not yet been released.
Source: MySmartPrice
Sony put the tags unintentionally (Image: Screenshot/PetaPixel)
It was already expected that the next camera presented by Sony would be mirrorless, but the new information confirms that it will have a full-frame sensor 33 MP equipped, with the Bionz XR image processor — which is used in the brand’s most premium cameras and critically acclaimed.
Still according to the leaked content, the Sony A7 IV camera will have support for capturing videos in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, with compatibility for -bit, 4:2:2 chroma subsampling, and HLG, S-Log 3 and S-Cinetone LUT color profiles, which will allow greater flexibility in content editing and tonal balance adjustments, dynamic range, among other aspects.
