sony-leaks-unusually-new-a7-iv-mirrorless-camera-specs

This week Sony is expected to launch a new camera, which didn’t even have an official name released until the time the brand scheduled the live broadcast of product presentation. However, a series of tags added to the content on YouTube revealed that it is the long-awaited A7 IV model, in addition to revealing virtually all the product’s specifications. The tags were quickly deleted by the company, but screenshots allow the details to remain known.

Sony put the tags unintentionally (Image: Screenshot/PetaPixel)

It was already expected that the next camera presented by Sony would be mirrorless, but the new information confirms that it will have a full-frame sensor 33 MP equipped, with the Bionz XR image processor — which is used in the brand’s most premium cameras and critically acclaimed.

Still according to the leaked content, the Sony A7 IV camera will have support for capturing videos in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, with compatibility for -bit, 4:2:2 chroma subsampling, and HLG, S-Log 3 and S-Cinetone LUT color profiles, which will allow greater flexibility in content editing and tonal balance adjustments, dynamic range, among other aspects.