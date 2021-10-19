Globoplay breaks record and grows 42% in number of users
Big Brother Brazil and partnerships with other streaming services were the engines of a record period for Globoplay, which saw its total subscribers grow 42% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The data, which appears in a fiscal report to investors by Globo, also show growth in audience, with 2023 millions of hours of content viewed from April to June this year, a star-studded period in which the company was able to reverse losses, even though it is seeing operating costs increase.
The positive numbers, however, were the highlight of the financial statement. In the second quarter of 2021, the billing was 42 % higher than recorded in the previous period, with the platform yielding R$ 113 million for the broadcaster’s coffers. Here, the company cites names like Deezer, Apple TV+ and Amazon as responsible for the increase in earnings, since, in exchange for getting subscriptions to more than one platform, customers pay more than they would originally deliver to have access only to the Globoplay content.
This idea explains why revenue grew more than the number of subscribers, as well as partnerships considered surprising by the market, such as the sale of the Premiere channel package, focused on broadcasts of football, alongside Amazon Prime Video. The partnership marked the end of the kit’s digital exclusivity, which was previously only sold alongside Globoplay and is now also available in the streaming market competitor.
The focus on the ball rolling helped to leverage the results, but also the expenses. With discontinued productions just returning, the focus has increased on the big names in programming and content licensing. Football exhibition rights go hand in hand with the licensing of films and series from other distributors, seen as a way to increase the amount of titles available on the platform. With that, came a 42% increase in Globoplay’s operating costs compared to the same period last year and one more explanation , the merger with Telecine as a way to unify the contracts that allow the release of the feature films.
Telecine ends streaming operations and migrates content to Globoplay
Investments in marketing and technology also grew, with the column by Guilherme Ravache, at UOL, pointing to an expenditure of R$ 113 million in this segment ; the information does not indicate a direct segmentation to Globoplay, but the broadcaster’s focus on the digital market makes us think that this is a work in the improvement of payment methods and content delivery systems. The contribution, as well as the platform’s own billing numbers, also follows a moment of recovery for Globo itself, which sees revenues improving after a complicated period during the pandemic.
With everything Therefore, Globoplay’s growth is also seen as offsetting the steady drop in traditional TV results, whether broadcast or cable. There was a drop, for example, of % in Globo’s general audience after the end of the edition 2021 from Big Brother Brasil, while the reduction in the number of prime time viewers would drop by 6%; the idea is that viewers are increasingly turning to streaming and seeing the platform as a good alternative.
With this, points out Ravache, Globoplay seems to be on a good path to catch up. the mark of R$ 1 billion in sales this year, for the first time. The broadcaster, however, does not speak in full billing numbers or reveal its total subscribers, claiming that these are strategic information for business performance; the amounts received from partners are also not disclosed.
Source: Guilherme Ravache (UOL)
