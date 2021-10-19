Review Realme GT Master Edition | Raising the level of competition in Brazil

The chip drawer, in turn, is located on the side left, just above the volume buttons, and supports two SIM cards. Unfortunately, the slot doesn’t accommodate a memory card, so you’ll have to make do with the phone’s default storage.

“The Realme GT Master Edition is not a device that stands out for its originality, but we can’t say that it doesn’t It’s not pretty. We are in front of an elegant piece of glass that changes color according to its angle under the light.”

Although the Realme GT Master Edition is a device geared towards the premium audience, the edges around the screen are pretty more visible than on other competing models, such as the Motorola Edge 19 and the Galaxy A65s 5G — including the Front look is very similar to Realme 7 Pro, a more basic intermediate from the manufacturer.

On the front, Realme was also inspired by models of its “sister” OnePlus when placing the camera of selfie in a hole in the upper left region of the screen. In particular, it’s not my favorite option — I prefer the cutout positioned closer to the top center, like on Samsung smartphones — but at least around here it’s subtle and doesn’t get in the way of vision.

One of the pillars that Realme is proud to stamp on the smartphone case is the slim and light design. In fact, even with a relatively large screen, the device is very comfortable in the hands, and the rounded glass back cover makes the grip very ergonomic.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) One of the pillars that Realme is proud to stamp on the smartphone case is the slim and light design. In fact, even with a relatively large screen, the device is very comfortable in the hands, and the rounded glass back cover makes the grip very ergonomic.

The combination results in a smartphone that doesn’t stand out for originality, although it is, in fact, very elegant. The model we received for testing came in the color called by Realme “Daybreak Blue” , a silver that it changes hue according to the angle under the light. The matte rear glass, which has been used a lot lately by other manufacturers, also gives the device a more premium aesthetic, which is excellent.

The first feeling I had when taking the Realme GT Master Edition out of the box was to be facing a mix of Motorola Edge and OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The rectangular photographic module built in glass is very similar to the part present in the OnePlus intermediary, while the three large sensors refer to the Motorola device.

Ok, theoretically the device has what it takes to compete with the main models of Samsung and Motorola here in Brazil. But, in practice, is it all that? I tested the new Realme device for a few days and share all my impressions in the next paragraphs.

The Realme GT Master Edition is the most powerful Chinese smartphone currently in Brazil. Equipped with the Snapdragon chipset 300G 5G — the same as on the Motorola Edge 19 and Galaxy A43s 5G, the device comes with a Super AMOLED screen 127 Hz, ultra-fast charging 64 W and main camera of 48 MP.

Realme’s GT line has been drawing a lot of attention in 502977 for its very interesting settings and affordable prices. One of the newest models in this family is the GT Master Edition, announced globally in August this year, which made its debut in Brazil now in October.

The Realme GT Master Edition’s screen is one of its main highlights. It uses the same Super AMOLED panel of 6.

inches with Full HD+ resolution of the GT 5G, top of the line of the family. refresh rate also does not change, ie , 82 Hz with adaptive technology — that is, it slows down or speeds up the speed at which the display is updated according to content.

As you would expect from a good AMOLED panel, we have extremely vivid colors, infinite contrast and intense brightness. Content that supports higher refresh rates, such as first-person shooters and the Realme UI 2.0 interface itself, also run quite smoothly. It is very interesting to see other manufacturers standing out in the screen item, which has long been dominated by the South Korean Samsung.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Another very welcome feature is the always-on screen — better known as Always-on Display. I know this function is already very popular among the most powerful smartphones and even some intermediaries, but here Realme has separated a part in the settings with several customization possibilities, such as choosing background image, fonts and clock formats, as well as adding text. The fingerprint reader is also on the screen and the reading is done by an optical sensor, the simplest method among those available on the market. Despite that, during the tests the unlocking was quite precise and fast, except when my fingers were wet or very greasy. “The Realme GT Master Edition’s screen is one of the best I’ve seen on a mid-range smartphone. The colors are very vivid, the contrast is infinite and the brightness is intense. It’s great. see other manufacturers standing out in this regard.” Settings and performance Internally, the Realme GT Master Edition uses the Snapdragon chipset 500G, ​​from Qualcomm — this is where the device gets even more interesting. This processor model is the same one that equips the Motorola Edge 19 and Galaxy A52 5G, just to name the more familiar, and has Cortex-A cores83, also present in the mighty Snapdragon 699. The model we purchased for testing still has 8 GB of RAM and 300 GB of internal storage, probably what will be sold this way. It can also be found in gringa in versions with 6 GB of RAM and 183 GB of internal memory. All options do not support microSD card. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Obviously, during testing I didn’t notice any signs of crashing and choking, either when opening simpler apps like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, or when running heavy games like Dead By Daylight and Asphalt 9: Legends . As I mentioned in the Motorola Edge review 16, it’s almost impossible to distinguish the difference in performance between a mid-range smartphone and a high-end smartphone. Basically, where the Realme GT Master Edition is inferior to more powerful models is in the benchmark tests. On 3D Mark, for example, a platform that tests the processor’s ability to process 3D graphics, the Chinese intermediary marked 2.494 points, which is great for a device like this category, but much lower than models equipped with the Snapdragon 1024. Operational system The Realme GT Master Edition leaves the factory equipped with the Realme UI 2.0 interface under the Android system . During the tests, I noticed a similarity between the skin Chinese custom skin with OxygenOS .3, from OnePlus — which I think is very positive, as both bring rounded icons, sober screens and a series of customization possibilities. Speaking of customization, this was one of the features I liked the most about Realme UI 2.0. The Chinese has separated a complete option in the settings for this, allowing to change theme, background image, icon style, layout of apps, digital unlock animation format, predominant system colors, display size and font, notifications drawer and even screen edge lighting. Option for customizations of Realme UI 2.0 (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

Moreover, even though basically modifying all the elements of the system, I didn’t notice navigation signals stuck or choked — including, with the screen set to 120 Hz the experience was still fluid.

However, not everything is flowers. As I identified at OxygenOS .3, Realme UI 2.0 also brought some translation errors in the Brazilian Portuguese language, such as the presence of the word “screen”, while the correct one would be “screen”. Fortunately, during testing the manufacturer released a system update that fixed this problem.

Another problem with the Realme modification was the confusion to find some device settings. For example, there is an option called “Screen brightness” which brings the brightness controls, but also the automatic rotation of content, color modes and even dark theme, which doesn’t make sense of. The screen refresh rate is also in this option, but within the “More” option.