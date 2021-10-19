Review Realme GT Master Edition | Raising the level of competition in Brazil

Realme’s GT line has been drawing a lot of attention in 502977 for its very interesting settings and affordable prices. One of the newest models in this family is the GT Master Edition, announced globally in August this year, which made its debut in Brazil now in October.

    • The Realme GT Master Edition is the most powerful Chinese smartphone currently in Brazil. Equipped with the Snapdragon chipset 300G 5G — the same as on the Motorola Edge 19 and Galaxy A43s 5G, the device comes with a Super AMOLED screen 127 Hz, ultra-fast charging 64 W and main camera of 48 MP.

    Ok, theoretically the device has what it takes to compete with the main models of Samsung and Motorola here in Brazil. But, in practice, is it all that? I tested the new Realme device for a few days and share all my impressions in the next paragraphs.

    Pros

  • Unoriginal design, but very elegant
  • Quality Super AMOLED screen
  • Performance above the average of an intermediary
  • Battery autonomy surprises

    • Cons

  • Good cameras, but below the category average

  • Construction and design

    The first feeling I had when taking the Realme GT Master Edition out of the box was to be facing a mix of Motorola Edge and OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The rectangular photographic module built in glass is very similar to the part present in the OnePlus intermediary, while the three large sensors refer to the Motorola device.

    The combination results in a smartphone that doesn’t stand out for originality, although it is, in fact, very elegant. The model we received for testing came in the color called by Realme “Daybreak Blue”, a silver that it changes hue according to the angle under the light. The matte rear glass, which has been used a lot lately by other manufacturers, also gives the device a more premium aesthetic, which is excellent.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    One of the pillars that Realme is proud to stamp on the smartphone case is the slim and light design. In fact, even with a relatively large screen, the device is very comfortable in the hands, and the rounded glass back cover makes the grip very ergonomic.

  • Dimensions: 159, 2 mm x 65, 5 mm x 8/8.7 mm (thickness depends on the color option);
  • Weight: ~128g.

    • On the front, Realme was also inspired by models of its “sister” OnePlus when placing the camera of selfie in a hole in the upper left region of the screen. In particular, it’s not my favorite option — I prefer the cutout positioned closer to the top center, like on Samsung smartphones — but at least around here it’s subtle and doesn’t get in the way of vision.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Although the Realme GT Master Edition is a device geared towards the premium audience, the edges around the screen are pretty more visible than on other competing models, such as the Motorola Edge 19 and the Galaxy A65s 5G — including the Front look is very similar to Realme 7 Pro, a more basic intermediate from the manufacturer.

    “The Realme GT Master Edition is not a device that stands out for its originality, but we can’t say that it doesn’t It’s not pretty. We are in front of an elegant piece of glass that changes color according to its angle under the light.”

    Connections and slots

    As far as connections are concerned, Realme GT Master Edition brings what’s more current on the market: we support 5G networks, support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC for on-the-fly payments.

    The chip drawer, in turn, is located on the side left, just above the volume buttons, and supports two SIM cards. Unfortunately, the slot doesn’t accommodate a memory card, so you’ll have to make do with the phone’s default storage.

    Screen

    The Realme GT Master Edition’s screen is one of its main highlights. It uses the same Super AMOLED panel of 6.

    inches with Full HD+ resolution of the GT 5G, top of the line of the family. refresh rate also does not change, ie , 82 Hz with adaptive technology — that is, it slows down or speeds up the speed at which the display is updated according to content.

    As you would expect from a good AMOLED panel, we have extremely vivid colors, infinite contrast and intense brightness. Content that supports higher refresh rates, such as first-person shooters and the Realme UI 2.0 interface itself, also run quite smoothly. It is very interesting to see other manufacturers standing out in the screen item, which has long been dominated by the South Korean Samsung.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Another very welcome feature is the always-on screen — better known as Always-on Display. I know this function is already very popular among the most powerful smartphones and even some intermediaries, but here Realme has separated a part in the settings with several customization possibilities, such as choosing background image, fonts and clock formats, as well as adding text.

    The fingerprint reader is also on the screen and the reading is done by an optical sensor, the simplest method among those available on the market. Despite that, during the tests the unlocking was quite precise and fast, except when my fingers were wet or very greasy.

    “The Realme GT Master Edition’s screen is one of the best I’ve seen on a mid-range smartphone. The colors are very vivid, the contrast is infinite and the brightness is intense. It’s great. see other manufacturers standing out in this regard.”

    Settings and performance

    Internally, the Realme GT Master Edition uses the Snapdragon chipset 500G, ​​from Qualcomm — this is where the device gets even more interesting. This processor model is the same one that equips the Motorola Edge 19 and Galaxy A52 5G, just to name the more familiar, and has Cortex-A cores83, also present in the mighty Snapdragon 699.

    The model we purchased for testing still has 8 GB of RAM and 300 GB of internal storage, probably what will be sold this way. It can also be found in gringa in versions with 6 GB of RAM and 183 GB of internal memory. All options do not support microSD card.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Obviously, during testing I didn’t notice any signs of crashing and choking, either when opening simpler apps like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, or when running heavy games like Dead By Daylight and Asphalt 9: Legends

    . As I mentioned in the Motorola Edge review 16, it’s almost impossible to distinguish the difference in performance between a mid-range smartphone and a high-end smartphone.

    Basically, where the Realme GT Master Edition is inferior to more powerful models is in the benchmark tests. On 3D Mark, for example, a platform that tests the processor’s ability to process 3D graphics, the Chinese intermediary marked 2.494 points, which is great for a device like this category, but much lower than models equipped with the Snapdragon 1024.

    Operational system

    The Realme GT Master Edition leaves the factory equipped with the Realme UI 2.0 interface under the Android system . During the tests, I noticed a similarity between the skin Chinese custom skin with OxygenOS .3, from OnePlus — which I think is very positive, as both bring rounded icons, sober screens and a series of customization possibilities.

    Speaking of customization, this was one of the features I liked the most about Realme UI 2.0. The Chinese has separated a complete option in the settings for this, allowing to change theme, background image, icon style, layout

    of apps, digital unlock animation format, predominant system colors, display size and font, notifications drawer and even screen edge lighting.

    Option for customizations of Realme UI 2.0 (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

    Moreover, even though basically modifying all the elements of the system, I didn’t notice navigation signals stuck or choked — including, with the screen set to 120 Hz the experience was still fluid.

    However, not everything is flowers. As I identified at OxygenOS .3, Realme UI 2.0 also brought some translation errors in the Brazilian Portuguese language, such as the presence of the word “screen”, while the correct one would be “screen”. Fortunately, during testing the manufacturer released a system update that fixed this problem.

    Another problem with the Realme modification was the confusion to find some device settings. For example, there is an option called “Screen brightness” which brings the brightness controls, but also the automatic rotation of content, color modes and even dark theme, which doesn’t make sense of. The screen refresh rate is also in this option, but within the “More” option.

    Cameras

    The Realme GT Master Edition has three rear cameras, one of which is main 48 MP, an ultrawide 8 MP and a macro, just 2 MP. As for selfies, the smartphone has a front sensor of 21 MP.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Overall, I liked it of the photos taken with the sensor 48 MP from Realme GT Master Edition. They don’t have the vivid colors of the intermediate smartphones from Samsung, which I would like more, but stand out for the presence of tones closer to the real thing. Post-processing is also non-aggressive and offers good contrast levels and dynamic range.

    (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

    The ultrawide and macro cameras are ok, but I expected a lot more from them. The wide-angle lens maintains the main sensor’s natural post-processing in brightly lit environments, but at just 8 MP, you can already notice a loss of definition and excess noise. The equivalent models of Samsung and Motorola already have between MP and MP, nicer resolutions.

    (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

    As you’d expect from a sensor of just 2 MP, Realme GT Master Edition’s macro shots are disappointing, offering very little definition and washed out colors. The Edge 12, from Motorola , does much better by shooting closer objects using the ultrawide sensor of 10 MP, while the Galaxy A48s 5G uses a 5 MP sensor of great quality.

    (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

    In night mode, both the main camera and the ultrawide camera make good records, with balanced noise, brightness and sharpness. However, I noticed that the post-processing of the wider angle photos was much better, as it brought colors closer to reality.

    In selfies, the camera 22 MP brings good definition and vivid colors, although HDR fails even in environments with good lighting, blowing out both the background and my face.

    In videos, Realme’s smartphone records at up to 4K at 22 frames per second with the main camera, while the front camera records up to 1080pa 22 fps.

    Sound quality

    One of the cuts that Realme made to offer the GT Master Edition at a less expensive price was in the sound system. That’s because the mid-range only has a speaker on the bottom that does the basics, although it’s not what we’d expect from a device that launched at a high-end price.

    Overall , we have good definition in the voices when there are no other elements playing at the same time. In more upbeat songs, the hardware can’t separate all the instruments and vocals, resulting in a jumble of sounds nasty. Also, at full volume, the songs sound shrill.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    It’s a bit disappointing to have such low sound quality on a smartphone that calls itself the “flagship that fits in your pocket”, especially considering that there are many cheaper devices that bring a better sound system.

    Battery

    The battery of the Realme GT Master Edition is 4.300 mAh and I thought it wouldn’t be enough to pass more than a day away from the outlet, but I was surprised. In our standard Netflix test, playing a three-hour movie with the device connected to Wi-Fi and brightness set to 43%, has been consumed 11%, while its main rival, Edge 16, consumed 20% under the same conditions.

    In another test, now reproducing a day of casual use — with 22 minutes of broadcasts on Twitch, 21 minutes of videos on YouTube, minutes from social networks, 11 minutes of games and ending with 10 minutes of photos —, the intermediate smartphone was 100% The 52%, only 1% more than the Edge 16.

    One of the main differentials of the Realme GT Master Edition is the charger W included in the box, which promises to fully recharge the device in about 22 minutes. In my tests, the accessory fulfills what was promised and filled the tank in incredible 20 minutes.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    If your priority is battery life, you can rest assured that the Realme GT Master Edition should not disappoint in this regard. Depending on your profile, it’s possible to get up to the second day without problems — and, if the device dies, there’s an ultra-fast charger in the box to save it.

    It’s worth mentioning that for Eliminate cell signal fluctuation interference on battery life, we remove any carrier chips from the handset to perform these tests. However, this positively influences the autonomy results.

    “I didn’t think that 4.159 mAh from the Realme GT Master Edition would positively surprise me, but in my tests, the device did better than the Motorola Edge 16.”

    Direct competitors

    In Brazil, Realme is known for competitive prices in the basic and intermediate segments, but with the GT Master Edition the Chinese left this popularity aside. As the company disclosed to the Canaltech team, the smartphone has a suggested price of R$ 3.699 in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

    In fact, it is a high value, but not so much considering its closest competitors. The Motorola Edge 16, per example, it can be found for R$ 3.300 and also delivers Snapdragon chipset 778G 5G and AMOLED screen. However, I would recommend the Motorola smartphone to bring 256 Hz update rate, versus 82 Rival’s Hz, and a superior photographic set, with a main camera of 100 MP and a macro of great quality.

    Motorola Edge 14 is the best intermediary of the company (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Another model very similar to the Realme GT Master Edition, and which costs much less, is the Galaxy A48s 5G, launched in Brazil a few months ago. It can be found for R$ 2.500 on the Samsung website, the device is also equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 494G 5G, but stands out in relation to rival for the most interesting set of cameras, in addition to the promise of update to the future Android 10.

    The Galaxy A48s 5G is basically an A52 with more performance (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Finally, consider the Motorola Moto G75 for those looking for a smartphone ne powerful, even if it leaves out some premium features. The device has Snapdragon chipset 500, one of the most powerful on the market, IPS LCD screen, plastic design and PC mode support.

    Conclusion

    The Realme GT Master Edition is the most powerful Chinese smartphone in the Brazilian market. It certainly puts the brand on the radar of consumers looking for a pleasing set for almost any use.

    The Snapdragon chipset 300G 5G is one of the highlights , making all Play Store tasks run with quality; the Super AMOLED screen of 82 Hz is another hit, one of the best I’ve seen on a device in this category. The battery was one of the most positive surprises, as it held the ends even with a theoretically lower capacity than the competitors.

    As not everything is a flower, Realme still owed a stereo sound system, still more considering its price. The photographic set doesn’t stand out here either, with two mediocre cameras and one that doesn’t do a miracle on its own.

    In the end, I believe that the balance of the Realme GT Master Edition is positive, but not in that first moment. Realme charges BRL 3.256 for the smartphone at launch, which I consider very high for the set it delivers. If the device can be found o for about R$ 2.300 in the future, I believe he will become a great rival to the new Edges 16, from Motorola.

