Review Realme GT Master Edition | Raising the level of competition in Brazil

Direct competitors
In Brazil, Realme is known for competitive prices in the basic and intermediate segments, but with the GT Master Edition the Chinese left this popularity aside. As the company disclosed to the Canaltech team, the smartphone has a suggested price of R$ 3.699 in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
In fact, it is a high value, but not so much considering its closest competitors. The Motorola Edge 16, per example, it can be found for R$ 3.300 and also delivers Snapdragon chipset 778G 5G and AMOLED screen. However, I would recommend the Motorola smartphone to bring 256 Hz update rate, versus 82 Rival’s Hz, and a superior photographic set, with a main camera of 100 MP and a macro of great quality.
Motorola Edge 14 is the best intermediary of the company (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Another model very similar to the Realme GT Master Edition, and which costs much less, is the Galaxy A48s 5G, launched in Brazil a few months ago. It can be found for R$ 2.500 on the Samsung website, the device is also equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 494G 5G, but stands out in relation to rival for the most interesting set of cameras, in addition to the promise of update to the future Android 10.
The Galaxy A48s 5G is basically an A52 with more performance (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Finally, consider the Motorola Moto G75 for those looking for a smartphone ne powerful, even if it leaves out some premium features. The device has Snapdragon chipset 500, one of the most powerful on the market, IPS LCD screen, plastic design and PC mode support.
Conclusion
The Realme GT Master Edition is the most powerful Chinese smartphone in the Brazilian market. It certainly puts the brand on the radar of consumers looking for a pleasing set for almost any use.
The Snapdragon chipset 300G 5G is one of the highlights , making all Play Store tasks run with quality; the Super AMOLED screen of 82 Hz is another hit, one of the best I’ve seen on a device in this category. The battery was one of the most positive surprises, as it held the ends even with a theoretically lower capacity than the competitors.
As not everything is a flower, Realme still owed a stereo sound system, still more considering its price. The photographic set doesn’t stand out here either, with two mediocre cameras and one that doesn’t do a miracle on its own.
In the end, I believe that the balance of the Realme GT Master Edition is positive, but not in that first moment. Realme charges BRL 3.256 for the smartphone at launch, which I consider very high for the set it delivers. If the device can be found o for about R$ 2.300 in the future, I believe he will become a great rival to the new Edges 16, from Motorola.
519039
Back to top button