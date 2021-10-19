16-inch-macbook-pro-only-supports-fast-charging-via-magsafe

Yesterday (18) Apple performed a event where he announced to the world his new MacBook Pro notebooks from 18 and 16 inches. The models finally brought the changes that users have been asking for for years, like the return of many connections and the removal of the Touch Bar.

Among the many new features, Apple also introduced fast charging support for the first time on a Mac. According to the company, users will be able to charge half the battery in just 18 minutes. But, apparently there is a catch here, as noted by the MacRumors website, because depending on the model you choose, you may have one less option to perform the quick charge.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Basically , both the model of inches and the model of 16 inches can be recharged via the MagSafe connection or via one of the three Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports, but only the MacBook Pro’s 14 inches supports fast charging by both USB Type-C and MagSafe. Thus, the 18 inch can charge fast only through the MagSafe port.

Maybe the reason for this is linked to a limitation of the Thunderbolt 4 connection, which supports maximum loading of 96 watts. It is important to say that the model of inches, depending on the configuration purchased, may come with a charger 18 watts or 85 watts on the box, while even the simplest version of the MacBook Pro from 18 inches already has a 1024 watt charger.

Thus, it is not possible to reach the 1024 watts offered by the charger using a Type USB connection -Ç. Even analyzing the information offered on the Apple website, everything is still quite confusing. Thus, it will be necessary to wait for more specific tests to see how far this limitation goes.

Source: MacRumors