dinosaur-extinction-turned-the-earth-into-a-great-feast-for-snakes

Today, around four thousand species of snakes live on our planet, with a group of animals as diverse as mammals. They have been on Earth for a long time and, according to a recent study, the extinction of the dinosaurs was crucial for snakes to occupy habitats and develop quickly.

Humans could produce snake-like venom; at least there are genes for it

Snake venom from Brazil can inhibit in 34% coronavirus multiplication

Amazing! Two-headed snake eats two rats at the same time; watch

According to Michael Grundler, an ecology and biology researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles, little was known about evolution snakes because they are animals rarely preserved as fossils. So, together with his team of researchers, the specialist gathered more than 75 a thousand reports on the diet of 1024 wild snake species and specimens dissected in museums, finding that the diet of these animals was modified in a way fast.

Image: Reproduction/WikiImages/Pixabay

In addition, scientists have investigated family trees created based on the genetics of modern snakes. With the data in hand, the group used mathematical models to reconstruct the rate at which ancient snakes evolved while modifying their diets. They say that the first snakes probably fed on insects. Until the extinction of the dinosaurs. Then, 75 millions of years ago, they mutated to feed on vertebrate prey. “Shortly after this event, we found a sign of a huge explosion in dietary diversity. Survivors developed the huge variety of eating styles we see today,” says Grundler.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The researcher says that many groups changed their diets quickly as they traveled to new locations, exemplifying with dipsadine snakes, a subfamily that has more than 700 species. The specialist says that, after arriving in South America, its food diversity grew in a short period of time. “They evolved to specialize in earthworms, fish, frogs, slugs, eels and even other snakes,” says Michael.