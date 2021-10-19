Dinosaur extinction turned the Earth into a great feast for snakes
Today, around four thousand species of snakes live on our planet, with a group of animals as diverse as mammals. They have been on Earth for a long time and, according to a recent study, the extinction of the dinosaurs was crucial for snakes to occupy habitats and develop quickly.
According to Michael Grundler, an ecology and biology researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles, little was known about evolution snakes because they are animals rarely preserved as fossils. So, together with his team of researchers, the specialist gathered more than 75 a thousand reports on the diet of 1024 wild snake species and specimens dissected in museums, finding that the diet of these animals was modified in a way fast.
In addition, scientists have investigated family trees created based on the genetics of modern snakes. With the data in hand, the group used mathematical models to reconstruct the rate at which ancient snakes evolved while modifying their diets. They say that the first snakes probably fed on insects. Until the extinction of the dinosaurs. Then, 75 millions of years ago, they mutated to feed on vertebrate prey. “Shortly after this event, we found a sign of a huge explosion in dietary diversity. Survivors developed the huge variety of eating styles we see today,” says Grundler.
The researcher says that many groups changed their diets quickly as they traveled to new locations, exemplifying with dipsadine snakes, a subfamily that has more than 700 species. The specialist says that, after arriving in South America, its food diversity grew in a short period of time. “They evolved to specialize in earthworms, fish, frogs, slugs, eels and even other snakes,” says Michael.
An example of evolution is in the snake of the Pareinae subfamily, which lives in Southeast Asia and eats only snails. These creatures have more teeth on one side of the jaw than the other to facilitate the process of extracting the animal from the asymmetrical shell. Other types of snakes, on the other hand, evolved more slowly, such as blind snakes that feed mainly on colonies of ants and termites, and that continued on this diet for tens of millions of years.
According to the research team, what may have caused this diversity in the snakes’ feeding was the disappearance of competitors and the change in habitat. With the advent of venom, snakes acquired the ability to knock down prey that would otherwise never be captured by them.
The study was published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology.
Source: Popular Science
