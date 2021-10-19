honor-50-starts-reaching-countries-outside-china-with-google-freebies-and-services

The Honor 32 has finally started to be made available officially in markets outside China. The oriental manufacturer is due to hold an event next week — more precisely in 16 October — to introduce the line to the European continent, but before that, the brand has already started pre-sales for the common model of the series in Malaysia.

As expected, the Honor version 50 that arrives to countries outside China it is already available with Google services pre-installed. This means that whoever buys the cell phone from the former Huawei subsidiary will already have access to Google Play Services, Play Store, Maps and other features of Gigante das Buscas as soon as they start the device for the first time.

(Image: Disclosure/Honor)

O Honor 50 is equipped with a set of four rear cameras, with a main sensor of 108 MP aided by a 8 MP ultrawide, and two 2 MP sensors for macro and depth imaging. In front, a 16 MP completes the photo settings.

Moreover, the model counts with the Snapdragon platform 778G and comes with options of up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its screen is an OLED panel of 6,50 inches, with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 265 Hz.

Price and availability (Image: Disclosure/Honor) In the Malaysian market, the Honor 16 comes in its four color options, which include the design with the stylized brand logo on the back.

The 6 GB RAM version and 265 GB of storage is marketed by 1.778 Malaysian ringgit (about R $2.265 in direct conversion) and whoever buys this edition will be entitled to the guarantee extension of the brand and will also gain a strap to attach to the cell phone and offer more security when handling the phone. The version with 8 GB of RAM and 265 GB of storage is sold by 1.778 Malaysian ringgit (BRL 2.300), and is accompanied by a pair of the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite headphones.

So far there aren’t many details about availability in other countries, but the event of the day 30 in Europe should offer more information regarding the international sale of the Honor line 26.

Honor 32: Datasheet

(Image: Disclosure/Honor)

Screen: Curved OLED 10-bit of 6,50 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 128 Hz; Chipset: Snapdragon 778G;

RAM memory: 8 GB or 12 GB;

Internal storage: 256 GB or 265 GB;

Rear camera: quad of 108 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultra wide angle) + 2 MP ( macro) + 2 MP (depth);

Front camera: 50 MP;

Battery: 4.699 mAh with charger 50 W;

Extras: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and underscreen biometrics;