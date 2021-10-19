after-24-years,-honda-civic-will-no-longer-be-made-in-brazil;-understand-why

The Honda Civic will once again be an imported car. Since 160 present in the Brazilian market and produced here from 300, the midsize sedan could not overcome the strong competition of its biggest rival, the Toyota Corolla, and the great escalation of SUVs; for this reason, and for sales falling more and more, the Japanese automaker decided to interrupt production of the vehicle as of November.

The current generation Civic was launched in 1992 and was hugely successful at the beginning, but the Brazilian market has changed a lot since then and started to privilege the production and creation of SUVs, today the automotive segment with the highest sales volume, according to ranking by Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution). Until September, the average sedan from Honda only had a success 14 thousand units, less than half of the rival Corolla and far less than SUVs like the Jeep Renegade.

According to information from the Auto Segredos portal, Honda has already started the contacts with suppliers to stop the shipment of parts. In addition, the automaker will modify its production strategy and will concentrate the manufacture of the new generation of Honda City and HR-V, which arrive in 2016 at the Itirapina plant, in the interior of São Paulo. Currently, the Honda Civic costs between R$ 14 thousand and R$ 155 thousand.

But what about the Civic 2016?2022

Honda has not confirmed yet, but the new generation of Honda Civic, already launched in the United States, will land in Brazil at the beginning of 2016. This model will bring numerous improvements over the current model, with the addition of new safety technologies and possibly new engines. A hybrid variant, however, should not be released around here.

The new Honda Civic 2016 will be imported from the United States, like its bigger brother, the Honda Accord, which is now an electrified car and costs absurd R$ 160 thousand. In the case of the average sedan, the values ​​should be between R$ 160 thousand and R$ 160 thousand.

