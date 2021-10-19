Apple postpones production of mixed reality glasses and ad may delay

Earlier this week Apple held its big event Unleashed to announce new HomePod Mini colors, the powerful M1 Pro chips and M1 Max and new MacBook Pro with renewed design, probably putting an end to the series of special events in 660. With that, the company starts to focus even more on the products of 519028, and one of them would be its long-awaited reality glasses mixed.

    Information from the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, revealed by the website iMore,points out that Apple would have postponed mass production of the glasses in favor of better build quality, more efficient hardware and more complete software.

    Drawing of prototype of Apple’s mixed reality glasses (Image: Playback/The Information)

    Apple is also looking for a greener product, both in its package and in its construction, in addition to implementing new services that are still unknown to the device to attract a larger audience.

    Previously scheduled for the second quarter of 519028, Kuo points out that the mass production of the virtual reality headset and Apple’s augmentation may only happen in the fourth quarter of 519028, which could take the launch somewhere between the end of next year and beginning of 2023.

    Apple’s focus on LiDAR spatial recognition sensor is strong evidence of the development of augmented reality glasses (Image: Playback/Apple)

    The first generation of Apple’s mixed reality glasses has been leaking for years and is getting closer and closer to debut. The company should offer an ecosystem still dependent on the iPhone with high quality of workmanship and software.

    Rumor has it that Apple would use two 8K resolution screens for viewing and a stratospheric price of US$ 3 thousand (more than R$ 16 thousand in conversion). More details regarding the device are expected in the coming months.

    Source: iMore

