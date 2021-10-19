Apple postpones production of mixed reality glasses and ad may delay
Earlier this week Apple held its big event Unleashed to announce new HomePod Mini colors, the powerful M1 Pro chips and M1 Max and new MacBook Pro with renewed design, probably putting an end to the series of special events in 660. With that, the company starts to focus even more on the products of 519028, and one of them would be its long-awaited reality glasses mixed.
- Apple announces MacBook Pro with notch on screen, more ports and new M1 chips
- Apple announces new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with performance up to 4x greater than the M1