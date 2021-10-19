Google has released a new feature for the mobile version of Google Meet (Android l iOS l Web) that allows you to mute all microphones in a call. As a result, users gained more control over possible noise interference and possible interruptions during meetings held on the platform.

Initially, only iPhone users will have access to the new feature. But, according to the company, the expansion to Android devices will not take long. The feature arrives in the app with a bit of a delay. After all, the web version of Google Meet has offered this possibility since February. To understand how to mute all Google Meet microphones on iPhone, follow the step by step below.

Step 1: Go to Google Meet and, with a call in progress, select the code displayed at the top of the screen.

Click on the caller ID code (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

On the next page, tap the “Mute All” command.

On this page, you can also search for users who are present in the link (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

once this is done, the application will display a notification that the process was successful. To reactivate the microphones, just click the button again.