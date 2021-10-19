it-will-be-easier-to-participate-in-group-video-calls-on-whatsapp

WhatsApp started providing features to optimize video calls directly in group chats. In this update, the network will offer the user the option to join an ongoing call directly from the chat tab and will present call notifications with the group name instead of the participants. The app had added access to collective calls in July, but access to this new feature was not very clear for most.

Now, it will be possible to view and join group calls right on the screen where conversations between more than two people are rolled, without having to go to the configurations as before, with the only requirement to be one of the members to enter the conference. All voice and video calls in progress are now visible in the chat and more easily identifiable when opening the app.

The start of the call will be shown in the group and will allow access with a simple touch of the button (Image : Reproduction/WhatsApp)

As it happened before, in this type of connection , people can choose to sign in immediately when they receive the invitation or defer to a more opportune time, with the registration displayed in a separate tab in the chat and a dedicated button. As the notification will show the group name, people will be able to see more easily what the video call is about, something much more convenient than looking at the participants one by one to guess the origin of the call.

For now, this is a new in the testing phase and exclusive for users of the latest beta version, with no official arrival forecast for the others. Beta users need to wait for the gradual release made by WhatsApp, which can take up to a few days.

Last week, the application implemented the end-to-end encryption feature for backups stored in Google Drive and iCloud for Android and iOS users. The program should also offer new privacy features to determine who can and cannot view your profile information.