citroen-c4-l-gives-a-preview-of-what-a-new-sedan-in-brazil-should-look-like

While preparing the arrival of the new generation of the C3 in Brazil, Citroen is also working on an innovative project for the C4 L. The idea, at first, would be the to replace the C-Elysée in Europe, but markets such as China, India and even Brazil are not discarded.

According to information from the European press, as well as the C-Elysée, the future C4 L (lounge) it will have the “made in Spain” seal, that is, it will be produced in Spain. The facilities of the Stellantis Group in Vigo, however, will not house the manufacture of the new sedan, and the work will be carried out at the automaker’s plant in Madrid.

When it arrives and how will it be? There is still almost no official information regarding the technical specifications of the future Citroen C4 L, except that it will be a sedan developed on top of the CMP platform. For those who don’t know, it is according to the platform that all the model’s options are technically defined, such as suspensions, electrical and electronic components and even motorization. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The CMP, the same used to manufacture the new C3, according to Stellanis, is highly robust, with very low vibration levels, greater acoustic comfort and fast steering responses and high stability. “The products manufactured on our different and modern platforms are complementary and distinct. Stellantis is at the forefront when it comes to technology in the world, and in Latin America this is no different,” commented Marcio Tonani, Director of the Tech Center at Stellantis for America Latina.

The arrival of the new Citroen C4 L on the European market is expected by the end of or start of 2023, as the production of the model should only start between September and October of next year. According to the French website Largus, which specializes in the region’s automotive segment, there are strong indications that the C4 L may reach the market with gasoline, diesel and also an electric version. This, however, would only be available in China.

