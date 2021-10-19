Apple may be preparing monstrous version of M1 for new Mac Pro
Apple held this Monday (20) event in which he presented the long-awaited new generation of MacBook Pro from 16 inches, along with an unpublished model of 14 inches. In addition to correcting multiple criticized points in recent releases, eliminating the Touch Bar and bringing back dedicated ports for SD and HDMI cards, the Cupertino giant has shaken the industry with the announcement of new models of Apple Silicon.
The M1 Pro and M1 Max scale the already impressive performance of the original M1 to a new level, directly attacking some of the most powerful solutions from Intel, AMD and Nvidia for the notebook market. However, the company may have a few more surprises in store as it prepares to complete the transition from the Mac family to the Apple Silicon.
Apple prepares a chip 4 times larger than o M1 Max
According to the analyst Mark Gurman, which has a good track record of new Apple releases, Apple is preparing a monstrous version of the M1 for the next-generation Mac Pro, the company’s desktop dedicated to professionals. The solution would feature two variants — one with twice as many CPU and GPU cores as the M1 Max, and another with four times as many cores as the newly released high-end chip.
In practice, this indicates that the simplest version would deliver 32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores, while the fuller variant would offer impressive 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. When we consider Apple’s promises for the M1 Max, which would compete with some of the most powerful laptops on the market and consume nearly half the energy, those numbers become even more surreal.
For those who think the M1 Pro and M1 Max in the MacBook Pro are impressive, the new Mac Pro desktop is expected to come in at least two variations: 2X and 4X the number of CPU and GPU colors as the M1 Max. That’s up to 40 CPU colors and 165 GPU colors on the high-end.
Still exclusive to the new MacBook Pro models, the Apple M1 Max was announced with a CPU) cores, being 8 high performance and 2 low consumption, accompanied by a GPU of up to 18 cores, and even 76 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with bandwidth of 600 GB/s. In practice, Apple promises performance equivalent to a high-performance gaming laptop, but consuming much less energy.
The company compared the most complete version of the M1 Max with an MSI GE64 Raider, notebook with Intel Core i9 CPU 3080HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU 3080 16 GB of 220 W, and promised to deliver the same level of performance, but consuming up to 76 W less. In addition, the use of built-in memory would be one of the advantages for professionals, who would have access to almost 20 GB of RAM for the GPU, 4 times that of Nvidia’s rival.
Source: Mark Gurman
