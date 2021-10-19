apple-may-be-preparing-monstrous-version-of-m1-for-new-mac-pro

The M1 Pro and M1 Max scale the already impressive performance of the original M1 to a new level, directly attacking some of the most powerful solutions from Intel, AMD and Nvidia for the notebook market. However, the company may have a few more surprises in store as it prepares to complete the transition from the Mac family to the Apple Silicon.

According to the analyst Mark Gurman, which has a good track record of new Apple releases, Apple is preparing a monstrous version of the M1 for the next-generation Mac Pro, the company’s desktop dedicated to professionals. The solution would feature two variants — one with twice as many CPU and GPU cores as the M1 Max, and another with four times as many cores as the newly released high-end chip.

In practice, this indicates that the simplest version would deliver 32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores, while the fuller variant would offer impressive 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. When we consider Apple’s promises for the M1 Max, which would compete with some of the most powerful laptops on the market and consume nearly half the energy, those numbers become even more surreal.