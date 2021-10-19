Artist recreates Round 6 character as if he were from Disney; see how it turned out

An artist from Paris, France, engaged in the popularity of the South Korean series Round 6, which became the Netflix’s most-watched original production worldwide, to create a plot illustration based on the character Mulan from the movie Wi-Fi Ralph: Breaking the Internet.

    • On his Instagram account, Samuel Chevé recreated the player by Round 6 Kang Sae-byeok, performed by Jung Hoyeon. In the illustration, the character is wearing the green game uniform with his number, 067, in the scenario of one of the competition stages, which simulates a blue sky with clouds. See the result:

      debuted on Netflix on the day 17 from September and remains among the most watched titles on the streaming platform. The plot drew on the financial reality of many South Koreans to create a desperate and bloody series, in which the characters must compete in deadly games to earn a billion dollar sum and change their lives.

      There is still no confirmation of a second season, but, with the results presented, the continuation should be made official soon.

