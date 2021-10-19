What is the click & collect buying trend?
You may already be used to the main delivery model of an online purchase: you wait a few days and receive the order to arrive at the gate of your house or building. But this is not the only way to receive the product. Although it is better known abroad, the click & connect modality allows for a happy medium between the face-to-face shopping experience and that over the internet. In this format, the order leaves the store and does not arrive at your home, but at a point relatively close to your home.
The most popular way to do this is probably Amazon Locker, Amazon’s smart locker initiative in the US where the customer passes and picks up their purchase. To unlock the safe door with the product, it is necessary to enter a number code or a QR code sent to the consumer by email. For him, it saves time, as it is easier to deliver more orders in one place, instead of going from house to house; and money, as it reduces the last mile delivery cost, that is, directly into the customer’s hands. There is also convenience for those who are not at home all the time, and you can pick up the package on the day and time of your choice (less at dawn).
There is an alternative of click & connect call pick up store
In it, you pick up the product at a store belonging to the company's network, or from a partner establishment. An example is the "Retire Rápido", a Via service (Casas Bahia, Extra and Ponto Frio). Magazine Luiza also does this for certain products, and B2W (Submarino, Americanas) has its own service, aptly named Click Connect, where smaller retailers can register to become pickup points. In parallel, grocery stores, snack bars and restaurants already use this format, for customers who are returning home and the establishment is already on its way. That way, you can get the hot food straight from the source.
For the retailer, there are also advantages. As mentioned, it saves on final customer delivery costs and can deliver several different orders from a neighborhood in one location. With the cheaper freight, an increase in sales is expected. And in the case of stores that are pickup points, the customer can also come across other products and buy them.
The modality has already been discreetly tested in Brazil. CliqueRetire installed smart cabinets in high circulation areas in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In July of this year, Correios installed its first locker at Shopping Metrô Itaquera.
For companies, this strategy brings some challenges, such as the careful choice of location and physical preparation of points pickup, in addition to rethinking how the products will be shipped and left in place in an agile and efficient manner. There is also a whole new planning and tracking of stock and the issue of digitization in the customer experience, as codes and QR codes need to work perfectly.
“A possible solution is dark stores or dark stores, points with merchandise that are not open to the public, but that help the companies to gain capillarity and speed with a lower investment”, explains Andrés Ávila, vertical marketing manager at Zebra, a Brazilian logistics solutions company.
