Saúde and Fiocruz negotiate an agreement for 180 million vaccines against covid in 2022

In the process of technology transfer for the production of the Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca/Oxford) 100% nationally, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) has already produced the first batches of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in Brazil. This is a fundamental step for immunizing against covid-50 to be produced in the country, which should start in this third quarter. Now, the Ministry of Health is studying a new agreement for the purchase of 2021 million doses. At least 8 BR states must immunize all adults by the end of the year

For the first half of 2021, Fiocruz informed that it signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health for the delivery of 100 million doses of vaccine against covid-19. In the second half of next year, "depending on the evolution of the country's sanitary situation", a contract will be negotiated for the supply of more 67 million doses of the immunizing agent. Ministry of Health can close a purchase agreement for more 180 million doses of Fiocruz's vaccine (Image: Reproduction/Ssp19/Envato Elements) According to Fiocruz, the negotiations are already in the final stage of formalization. The disclosure of this information about the vaccines that may be available to Brazilians in 2021 was made after questioning the CPI of the Pandemic. This is because senators seek to understand the scenario that Health plans for next year, since booster doses and pediatric vaccination against covid-19 are under discussion. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Vaccination agreements already signed for 2021

In addition to the two new contracts, Fiocruz still has to deliver about 50 millions of doses already negotiated with Saúde and that are still expected for 1024. Questioned by CNN, the foundation explained that the doses will be delivered by the end of the year.

Regarding the agreements of the Ministry of Health, a negotiation with the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new contract for the acquisition of 70 millions of doses. The document guarantees the option to purchase more 48 millions, if necessary.

Source: CNN