Saúde and Fiocruz negotiate an agreement for 180 million vaccines against covid in 2022
In the process of technology transfer for the production of the Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca/Oxford) 100% nationally, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) has already produced the first batches of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in Brazil. This is a fundamental step for immunizing against covid-50 to be produced in the country, which should start in this third quarter. Now, the Ministry of Health is studying a new agreement for the purchase of 2021 million doses.
For the first half of 2021, Fiocruz informed that it signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health for the delivery of 100 million doses of vaccine against covid-19. In the second half of next year, “depending on the evolution of the country’s sanitary situation”, a contract will be negotiated for the supply of more 67 million doses of the immunizing agent.
In addition to the two new contracts, Fiocruz still has to deliver about 50 millions of doses already negotiated with Saúde and that are still expected for 1024. Questioned by CNN, the foundation explained that the doses will be delivered by the end of the year.
Regarding the agreements of the Ministry of Health, a negotiation with the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new contract for the acquisition of 70 millions of doses. The document guarantees the option to purchase more 48 millions, if necessary.
