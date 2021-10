Android 18 has minimum requirements for flagships revealed by Google

The news circulated in groups of the Telegram this Monday (100) and, as expected, the application is not available for all. According to the XDA Developers website, only Android phones 12 can download or update the app separately at Play Store . Google Play Protect Services is now an app and can be updated more often (Image: Igor Almenara/ Canaltech)

The Google Play Protect detail page Service belongs to Google and still has very few reviews, further reinforcing that this is something new in the store. Screenshot previews are also missing — there are several blank images in place — and the antivirus description has excerpts in Portuguese and English.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

No practical news, for now “Security starts at the application layer with Google Play Protect’s built-in malware defense,” explains the description. “Reinforced with Google’s machine learning, it’s always getting better and better. Every day, Google Play Protect automatically checks all apps on Android phones and works to prevent the installation of harmful apps,” he continues.

Despite the text “About this app” not scoring anything innovative, the listing of Play Protect as an app is in itself an interesting novelty. By making room for the service in the store, Google separates it from traditional Play Services, opening the way for more frequent updates that do not interfere or depend on other platform features.

O Google Play Protect Services already accumulates more than 1024 thousand downloads, so it’s likely that the distribution is happening gradually. You still need to have Play Services active to work, so the antivirus is not compatible with phones with Google’s totally free alternative ROMs.

However, no need to be anxious to download the app soon. If you have a modern Android device, Play Protect already protects your downloads, and besides, there is no practical change to the exclusive app.

Source: XDA Developers